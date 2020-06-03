Movies And Documentaries On Netflix About Racism That Will Shake You Up; See Here

In the wake of the death of the 46-year-old African-American man George Floyd who died in police custody, the United States is witnessing protests throughout the country amidst the pandemic. The American people have taken to the streets with masks on holding placards with slogans and messages. 'Black Lives Matter' is the most commonly written phrase on these placards. Here are movies on Netflix that can give you an insight into the longstanding issue.

5 movies and documentaries on Netflix about racism:

12 Years a Slave

12 Years a Slave is an American biographical period drama film that was released in 2013. It is an adaptation of the 1853 slave memoir Twelve Years a Slave by Solomon Northup. In the film, Solomon Northup was a New York State-born free African-American man who gets kidnapped in Washington, D.C. by two men in 1841 and is sold into slavery. Northup is put to work on plantations in the state of Louisiana and is passed on from one master to another for 12 years before being released.

The film is directed by Steve McQueen. Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Solomon Northup. Michael Fassbender, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Brad Pitt also star in the film. 12 Years a Slave is available on Netflix.

13th

13th is a 2016 American documentary film made by director Ava DuVernay. This movie on Netflix discusses the convergence of race, justice, and mass incarceration in America. It takes its title13th after the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution which was adopted in 1865.

In the 13th, Du Vernay contends the notion that slavery is in the past. She states that it has been perpetuated to the present through criminalizing behaviour against African-American people. 13th received a lot of acclaim from film critics. It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature and won an Emmy award as well. 13th can be watched on Netflix.

When They See Us

When They See Us is a Netflix original mini-drama series. It is co-written and directed by Ava DuVernay. When they see us arrived on Netflix in 2019. This Netflix original is a mini-series. When They See Us explores the lives and families of the 5 male suspects who were falsely accused and later prosecuted for the rape and assault of a woman in Central Park of New York City. When They See Us’s cast includes actors such as Jharrel Jerome, Asante Black, Jovan Adepo, Michael K. Williams and etc.

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Who Killed Malcolm X? is a documentary miniseries available on Netflix. Who Killed Malcolm X is directed by Rachel Dretzin and Phil Bertelsen. The documentary follows the life and work of Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, a historian and tour guide in Washington, D.C. Muhammad for more than 30 years has been investigating the assassination of Malcolm X, the late American minister and civil rights activist.

Seven Seconds

Seven Seconds is a crime drama series on Netflix, based on the Russian film The Major. Seven Seconds follow the people who are investigating the death of a young black boy and the boy’s family as they were shaken after the loss. Netflix confirmed in 2018 that there would no second season for Seven Seconds, hence it is a limited series.

