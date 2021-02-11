During the last few months, Amazon Prime Video has kept its audiences glued to their screens. With its wide variety of shows and movies, Amazon Prime Video is one of the leading streaming services in the world. The OTT platform is now back again to greet its viewers with a new movie The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, It is a sci-fi romantic comedy movie helmed by Ian Samuels. As The Map of Tiny Perfect Things release date on Amazon Prime is coming close, a lot of people have been wondering about The Map of Tiny Perfect Things release time. For all the people who are curious to know what time does The Map of Tiny Perfect Things release on Amazon Prime, here is everything you need to know about it.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things release date on Amazon Prime

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things will release on Amazon Prime on February 12, 2021. The viewers can stream the movie on Amazon Prime from tomorrow. One just needs to have an active subscription of Amazon Prime to watch The Map of Tiny Perfect Things.

What time does The Map of Tiny Perfect Things release on Amazon Prime?

According to a report by Decider, Amazon Prime Video releases all of its shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to GMT. Therefore, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things can also be expected to release at midnight on February 12, 2021. This means that the movie will be released at 7 PM EST and 4 PM PT. The Indian subscribers of Amazon Prime can watch the movie from 5.30 AM tomorrow and the viewers in Australia will be able to watch it from 11 AM.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

The upcoming movie is based on a short story of the same name by Lev Grossman. He has also written the screenplay of the movie. The Map of Tiny Perfect Things features Kathryn Newton, Kyle Allen, Jermaine Harris, Anna Mikami, Josh Hamilton, Cleo Fraser, and Jorja Fox in key roles. The official description about the movie on Amazon Prime reads as, “Quick-witted teen Mark (Kyle Allen) is contentedly living the same day in an endless loop when his world is turned upside-down by the mysterious Margaret (Kathryn Newton), also stuck in the same loop. What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how – and whether – to escape their never-ending day.” Here is a look at The Map of Tiny Perfect Things trailer.

Image Credits: The Map of Tiny Perfect Things Instagram

