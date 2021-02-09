Netflix is all set to release its brand new crime comedy movie The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman. Starring actors Hedi Bouchenafa, Nasim Lyes and Fred Testot, the film is one of the rare dark comedies released on Netflix. Read on to find out what time does The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman release on Netflix?

What time does The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman release on Netflix?

The film's release date is February 10 according to its Netflix page. Like all other shows and movies on the streaming giant The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman release time will also be 12:00 AM PT, which is 3:00 AM ET. Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the film at 8:00 AM BST while Indian viewers will be able to view it at 12:30 PM. The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman on Netflix will become available for Australian viewers at 5:00 PM AEST.

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman: The Premise

The story of this French-language film revolves around two dysfunctional dealers in Paris. Both of them use family ties to try to boost their small drug business in this crass comedy based on the web series. Fans get to follow along with these characters as they get into various unexpected troubles and commit various gaffes.

Full cast list of The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

Hedi Bouchenafa

Nassim Lyes

Fred Testot

Julie Ferrier

Benjamin Tranié

Hugues Jourdain

Charlotte Gabris

Vincent Desagnat

Nina Kepekian

Hakim JemiliBun-hay Mean

Other popular Dark Comedy movies on Netflix

Netflix has a huge library of shows and movies. Dark comedy is a genre that is getting a lot of attention on the streaming platform since that last few years. Here are some of the best dark comedy films and series on Netflix.

American Hustle

American Hustle is a dramatization of the FBI's "Abscam" sting operation in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The operation led to the convictions of seven members of the United States Congress, among others. The film stars Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Adams and etc.

TAG (2018)

The film is based on a true story that was published in The Wall Street Journal about a group of grown men, who spend one month a year playing the game of tag. It stars Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Jon Hamm, and Jeremy Renner in the lead. It also stars Annabelle Wallis, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones, and Leslie Bibb.

The Dictator (2012)

Sasha Baron Cohen stars in the role of Admiral General Aladeen, the dictator of the fictional Republic of Wadiya in this film. He is visiting the United States for the first time. The film also stars alongside Anna Faris, Ben Kingsley, Jason Mantzoukas, and John C. Reilly.

