Netflix is known for its true crime documentaries and docuseries. The streaming service giant has released some of the popular docuseries and documentaries in the last few months. They are back again to greet its viewers with another such gripping true-crime docuseries titled Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel. It follows the mysterious vanishing of Elisa Lam from the infamous hotel. As the Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel release date is coming close, a lot of people are curious to know about what time does Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel release on Netflix. For all the people who are wondering about Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel release time and date, here is everything you need to know.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel release date

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel on Netflix will be premiering on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Viewers around the world will be able to stream the new docuseries on their devices from Feb 10. One just needs to have an active subscription of Netflix to watch Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel. Here is a look at the Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel release time.

Also Read | What Time Does The Misadventures Of Hedi And Cokeman Release On Netflix?

Also Read | What Time Does Strip Down, Rise Up Release On Netflix? See Details About The Documentary

What time does Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel release on Netflix?

Netflix is known to release all their shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to Pacific Time. Therefore, the Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel release time can also be expected to be at midnight on February 9, 2021, according to PT. One can also make use of the remind me feature on the platform to get notified when the Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel series drops on Netflix.

Indian Netflix subscribers can tune in to watch Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel on Netflix from 1.30 PM tomorrow while the users in Mexico can watch Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel series from 2 AM. According to Eastern time, the docuseries will be available at 3 AM this Tuesday. Subscribers in Italy can watch the series from 9 AM tomorrow while Australian subscribers can enjoy the show from 7 PM on Tuesday.

Also Read | What Time Does Little Big Women Release On Netflix? All About The Taiwanese Drama

Also Read | What Time Does Space Sweepers Release On Netflix? Know All Details

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel on Netflix

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel is a true-crime docuseries directed by Joe Berlinger. He has also created another docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes which was a huge hit. The official description about the Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel on Netflix reads as “The notorious Cecil Hotel grows an infamy when guest Elisa Lam vanishes. From the creator of “The Ted Bundy Tapes” a dive into crime’s darkest places.” Here is a look at the Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel trailer.

Image Credits: A still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.