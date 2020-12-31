Netflix is known for its documentaries which are informative and give a new perspective on living life. The streaming service giant is now back again with another such inspiring documentary with The Minimalists: Less is Now. The documentary is all set to release on the streaming service platform. As The Minimalists: Less is Now release date 2020 is nearing, a lot of people have been curious about The Minimalists: Less is Now release time. Several people have been wondering what time does The Minimalists: Less is Now release on Netflix. Here is a look at The Minimalists: Less is Now release date 2020 and time on Netflix.

The Minimalists: Less is Now release date 2020

Netflix film The Minimalists: Less is Now will be releasing on the platform on January 1, 2021. Subscribers can watch Netflix The Minimalists: Less is Now from tomorrow on their devices. One just needs to have an active subscription of a Netflix plan to watch The Minimalists: Less is Now movie on their devices. Here is a look at The Minimalists: Less is Now release time.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Equinox' Release On Netflix? Here's All About New Nordic Show

Also Read | What Time Does 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Season 4 Release On Netflix?

What time does The Minimalists: Less is Now release on Netflix?

The streaming service giant is known to release all their shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to Pacific Time. Following the same pattern, The Minimalists: Less is Now release time is also expected to be at midnight of January 1, 2021. Viewers can get a new perspective on life with The Minimalists: Less is Now movie in the new year.

The Minimalists: Less is Now movie will be available to stream in just a few hours from now for all the subscribers. Netflix users in Mexico can tune in to the platform at 2 AM on Friday to watch the documentary. Indian viewers can stream The Minimalists: Less is Now from 1.30 PM on Friday. As per Eastern Time, The Minimalists: Less is Now on Netflix will be available from 3 AM on January 1, 2021. The British audience can stream The Minimalists: Less is Now documentary from 8 AM.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Best Leftovers Ever!' Release On Netflix? All About Food Competition Show

Also Read | What Time Does 'Transformers: War For Cybertron: Earthrise Chapter 2' Release On Netflix?

About The Minimalists: Less is Now

The documentary focuses on how a minimalist lifestyle can be a great way to live your life. The documentary features Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus explaining their views on the minimalist lifestyle. The official description about the movie on Netflix reads as “They’ve built a movement out of minimalism. Longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus share how our lives can be better with less.” Here is a look at Netflix The Minimalists: Less is Now trailer.

Image Credits: jordanknowmoore and The Minimalists Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.