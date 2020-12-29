What Time Does 'Equinox' Release On Netflix? Here's All About New Nordic Show

Equinox is a new upcoming Netflix show, which is being compared to the famous German Netflix series Dark. Ever since the trailer for this dark and unsettling mystery drama was released on YouTube on December 14, fans have been flooding there comment section to express their excitement. However, one of the other special things about the show is that it is one of the few Nordic shows on Netflix. It is in fact a Danish mystery show. It won’t be an overstatement to say that Equinox ticks all your usual boxes that make up a riveting show. It has an engrossing mystery, moral complexities aplenty, and fabulously covetable knitwear, it also boasts one big twist. Find out, “What time does Equinox release on Netflix?”

Source: Screenshot from YouTube comments

Read | What's leaving Netflix in January 2021? Bid goodbye to these favourite shows

'Equinox' release date 2020

Equinox series will be available to stream on Netflix from December 30. This means it’s perfectly timed for the space between Christmas and New Year. Hence, folks who don't many plans for December 31 can tune in to watch the show.

What time does 'Equinox' release on Netflix?

Like all Netflix series and films, the Equinox release time is 12:00 AM PT, according to What’s New on Netflix. This means that the show will come out at 3:00 AM EST. Viewers in India will be able to view the Netflix original at 12:30 PM IST. In the UK, Netflix subscribers can avail Equinox at 8:00 am. Australian viewers will be able to watch it at 6:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Read | What's coming to Netflix in January 2021? Here is a list of films & TV shows

Who stars in Netflix’s 'Equinox'?

The show’s page on Netflix reveals that it will star Danish actor Danica Curcic, who will lead the cast of Equinox as Astrid. She stars alongside Lars Brygmann, Karoline Hamm, Hanne Hedlund, Fanny Bornedal, and August Carter, among others. The reason that Equinox stands apart from other Nordic noir dramas is that the mystery at its heart is all tied up in the supernatural. The trailer looks incredible, and creepy, and terrifying all at the same time.

Read | Is 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' a true story? All about this new Netflix series

What’s the plot?

Netflix reveals that in Equinox, Astrid is just nine years old when, in 1999, an entire class of students disappears without a trace and inexplicably. The missing students include Astrid’s beloved sister. Traumatised by the incident, young Astrid is plagued by horrific visions in the years following the inexplicable incident.

Read | Will there be a Season 2 of 'Bridgerton' on Netflix? Read all details here

However, as time passes on, she finds some semblance of peace in her life is currently living with her family. Luckily, the nightmares have stopped, and she finally feels free of the past. However, her peace does not last long and she is faced with an entirely confounding situation when one of the three survivors from 1999 contacts her via her radio show and dies shortly afterwards. Astrid becomes determined to unravel the mystery and find out what really happened to her sister and her classmates all those years ago. However, in the process, she unravels some dark secrets.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.