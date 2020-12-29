What Time Does 'Best Leftovers Ever!' Release On Netflix? All About Food Competition Show

Best Leftovers Ever! is an upcoming cooking competition show that will premiere on Netflix in December 2020. The show is all about the various ways the contestants can come up with the leftover food items and turn them into a delicious breakfast. All the contestants participating in the sho ware home cooks and they would be given an opportunity to transform leftovers into a great breakfast.

The winner would be awarded a prize of $10000 as the prize. The contestants would have to clear through two themes rounds to win the prize. Actress-musician Jackie Tohn is seen as the host of the show, alongside judges David So and Rosemary Shrager. Read on to know 'What time does Best Leftovers Ever! release on Netflix?'

What time does Best Leftovers Ever! release on Netflix?

Best leftovers ever! release date 2020 is scheduled for December 30, 2020. Like all the other shows on Netflix, Best leftovers ever! release time is likely to be at 12.00 AM PT which is 3:00 AM EST. The fans of the show in the UK will be able to tune in to the show on Netflix at 8 AM as per the British Summer Time (BST). The Netflix users from India will be able to watch the show from 12.30 PM according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

In Australia, the show will be available to stream from 5.00 PM while subscribers in New Zealand will be able to stream it from 8 PM, New Zealand Standard Time (NZST). The viewers interested to watch Netflix Best leftovers ever! series can even set a reminder using Netflix app so that you are notified once the series has aired on the OTT platform.

Here are the shows and movies that are arriving in Netflix on December 30th and 31st, apart from Best Leftovers ever!

December 30th

Bobby Jasoos (2014) - Bollywood movie

Equinox (Season 1) – Scandanavian series

Gameboys Level-Up Edition (Season 1) - Filipino comedy series

The Rope Curse 2 (2020) – Taiwanese horror film

Transformers: War for Cybertron (Chapter 2) – Anime series

December 31st

Alaska is a Drag (2017)

Best of Stand-Up 2020 (2020) – Highlights of best Netflix stand-up specials of 2020.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 4)

Tarung Sarung (2020) – Indonenisan movie.

Too Handsome to Handle / Terlalu Tampan (2019) – Indonesian movie.

