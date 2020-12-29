Netflix has lightened up everyone’s holiday season this year by releasing a series of new titles. From holiday rom-com movies to the to-be-released Nordic mystery thriller Equinox, Netflix has outdone itself this holiday season. However, the streaming platform is not spreading the joy this holiday season as it is all set to release the brand new animated series Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise- Chapter 2. Read on find out, “What time does Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise- Chapter 2 release on Netflix?”

'Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise Chapter 2' release date

A report in What’s new on Netflix reveals that the show will release on December 30. Netflix took to its Twitter to announce the arrival of several new titles on November 24 and one of these is Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise- Chapter 2. Many fans were naturally thrilled to see the announcement.

Just in time for the holidays: Dinosaurs, aliens, witches, and puberty pic.twitter.com/aKMDBOh7EZ — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 24, 2020

What time does 'Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise chapter 2' release on Netflix?

Like all Netflix series and films Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise- chapter 2 release time is 12:00 AM PT, according to What’s new on Netflix. This means that the show will come out at 3:00 AM EST. Viewers in India will be able to view the Netflix original at 12:30 PM IST. In the UK, Netflix subscribers can avail Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise- chapter 2 on Netflix at 8:00 am. Australian viewers will be able to watch it at 6:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

What to expect from 'Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise'

The title of the next chapter clearly suggests, in this timeline Autobots will be leaving Cybertron and exploring the galaxy for the Allspark. On the Netflix page of the show, it has been revealed that their search will eventually bring them to Earth, and in the process will lead Megatron and the Decepticons to the planet too. But with the Allspark removed from Cybertron, the home planet of the Transformers is on a countdown to destruction. It will be a race against time to find the Allspark. Whoever does first will hold the fate of Cybertron in their hands.

Will there be new Transformers in the animated show?

The report on What's on Netflix reveals that Horseless Cowboy, a creative consultancy, has been working with Rooster Teeth, providing talent, and voice recording services for the trilogy. However, it is still not clear whether the press release means there will be an entirely brand new cast. But, fans can rest assured that regardless of the casting situation, there are plenty of new and exciting Transformers in Earth Rise.

