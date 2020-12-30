Popular show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is back with a brand new season on the OTT platform Netflix. The trailer of the show left numerous fans intrigued about when will it release and at what time will the show release on the platform. Here is more information about what time will release, read on.

What time does Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 release on Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 release date 2020

December 31st, 2020.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 release time

As mentioned on the OTT platform, Netflix, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday, December 31st, 2020. Generally, the shows are available from 12 AM PST from the date mentioned on the platform. So going by the information given, in India, the show would be available to stream from 1:30 PM Thursday.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 on Netflix Plot

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is an American supernatural horror series based on Archie comic book series of the same name. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television and the first part released in October 2018. The official synopsis of the show reads:

As Sabrina prepares for a spellbinding showcase, Susie embraces a series of new beginnings, and Ms Wardwell finds greater purpose at Baxter High.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 series trailer

The trailer of the show looks promising and reveals that Sabrina would be a part of something thrilling in the upcoming season. The trailer also shows the various characters from the show and how each one of them will be a part of the fantasy show. Take a look at the trailer below.

Cast details

The cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina includes Kiernan Shipka in the titular role, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis as Hilda, Michelle Gomez in multiple roles, Tati Gabrielle, Luke Cook and Gavin Leatherwood in other key roles. The show is created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

More shows like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

If you are intrigued by the trailer of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina or like the show, here is a list of similar shows that you might like on Netflix:

Z Nation

Riverdale

Zombie

The Rope Curse 2

Black Summer

Dracula

Reality Z

Day Break

Haunting of Bly Manor

