What Time Does 'Unpaused' Release On Amazon Prime? See Details About Anthology Here

Unpaused is one of the highly anticipated movies on Amazon Prime Video. The makers had recently released the trailer of Unpaused movie and it was received well. As the movie's release date is coming close, a lot of people have been curious to know about Unpaused's release time. Several people have been wondering about what time does Unpaused release on Amazon Prime Video.

Unpaused release date 2020

Unpaused movie is all set to premiere for the viewers all over the world on December 18, 2020. Subscribers of Amazon Prime can watch the show on their devices from tomorrow. Anyone with an active subscription to Amazon Prime can watch Unpaused movie on Amazon Prime. Here is a look at the Unpaused release time on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read | 'Unpaused': Shot During The Unlock Phase, 5 Directors Bring Short-stories Of Hope & Love

Also Read | Gal Gadot Reveals She Made A Music Video On Wonder Woman 1984 Sets With Kristen Wiig

What time does Unpaused release on Amazon Prime Video

According to a report by Decider, Amazon Prime Video releases all their shows at 12 AM GMT. Following the same pattern, Unpaused release time is also expected to be at midnight of December 18, 2020, at GMT. Indian viewers will be able to watch Unpaused on Amazon Prime Video from 5.30 AM. Unpaused on Amazon Prime will be released at 7 PM EST and 4 PM PT. The Australian subscribers can watch it from 11 AM. The interested viewers can keep a track of the Unpaused release time with a notification.

One just needs to go to the app and turn on the notification for Unpaused on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video has also surprised the viewers by releasing their shows and movies before the scheduled time. Therefore, Unpaused can also be released much before 5.30 AM in India. One should keep checking the Amazon Prime Video and turn on the notification to get notified as soon as the movie releases on the platform.

Also Read | Is Dakota Johnson Engaged? Actor Spotted With A Huge Ring On Wedding Finger

Also Read | 'Unpaused' Trailer Has Star-cast Of Sumeet Vyas, Richa Chadha, Ratna Patak Shah And More

Unpaused on Amazon Prime

Unpaused on Amazon Prime is an anthology that has brought five special stories in a movie. The five short films are Glitch, Rat-A-Tat, Vishaanu, Chaand Mubarak and Apartment. Glitch is helmed by Raj & DK, Nikkhil Advani helms the film Apartment, Rat-A-Tat is directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, Vishaanu by Avinash Arun, and Chaand Mubarak by Nitya Mehra. The movie features several talented actors like Sumeet Vyas, Richa Chadha, Abhishek Banerjee, Ratna Pathak Shah, Saiyami Kher. Here is a look at the Unpaused trailer.

Image Credits: A still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.