Football has a crazy fan following in the USA and Netflix is offering a sports-themed series ahead of the US NFL sports tournament. This show named "We Are: Brooklyn Saints" is based on the journey of some young American footballers who are being trained in a camp of the same name.

It is not just a series, but a docuseries. Director Rudy Rodrigez said to The People in an interview that this show offers the newer generation's story and how the small kids and children become the hero of their own story.

If you love to watch docuseries, this new offering from Netflix can be a great addition to your watchlist. Read more to know what time does We Are: The Brooklyn Saints release on Netflix, number of episodes etc.

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints' release date

Netflix recently uploaded the details on We Are: The Brooklyn Saints release date. According to the official site of Netflix, this docu-series' first season will start from 29th January after its global release. Netflix users from all parts of the globe will watch this show from 29th January. If anyone has an active subscription of Netflix (any plan), this show will be available to them. Users can add the show on their watchlist also.

What time does We Are: The Brooklyn Saints release on Netflix

Wondering what time does We Are: The Brooklyn Saints release on Netflix? Netflix releases all of its shows globally at midnight as it follows the Pacific Time. The streaming giant has now released 4 episodes of the series.

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints on Netflix- what to expect

Emmy award-winning director Rodrigez is behind the lens for We Are: The Brooklyn Saints on Netflix while Brian Grazer and Ron Howard are executive producers of this series.

It is a four-part docu-series that tries to find the life and experiences of young footballers enrolled in the We Are: The Brooklyn Saints football program.

The docu-series uses real-time footage to check how some talents and boys of 7 to 13 years age try to learn football, their passion. It also checks how they are trained and how the coaches offer them some important life lessons.

The team is made of promising players from different socio-economical sections and are bound together with their common love- American football.

