What Time Does 'College Romance' Season 2 Release On Sony LIV? Here's More About The Show

The TVF creation College Romance is has been reprised for a second season and the release date of this comedy drama show is inching closer. College Romance season 1 was released on the Youtube channel named Timeliners. The show gained much popularity and has been picked up by Netflix. It currently airs both on Netflix as well as on SonyLiv. The first season of the show was released on August 7, 2018. Find out what time does College Romance season 2 release on Sony LIV.

What time does College Romance season 2 release on Sony LIV?

College Romance season 2 release date is January 29. The makers have not announced College Romance season 2 release time on Sony Liv. However, most of the shows are released on the platform at around 12:30 pm in the afternoon, after which the series is readily available for viewers. In case of a delay, the show might come out in the evening but such a scenario is highly unlikely.

College Romance season 2 on Sony LIV: Get to know the cast

College Romance has a rating of 8.9/10 at IMDb. Given the wild success of season 1 of the show we can assume that College Romance Season 2 of the show will boast great success. It will star popular actors including Manjot Singh. He is known for his role in the film Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! as well. The series also stars Apoorva Arora. She is famous for several movies and has recently gained a lot of appreciation for her various YouTube series.

Actor Gagan Arora who was last famous for his role in the Ahsaas Channa, will be seen this season. Srishti Srivastava who starred in Ladies Hostel, will be reprising his role in College Romance's season 2 as well. Actor Shreya Mehta is also seen in the Season 2 of College Romance, she is known for her role in Girls Hostel (2018), Namaste England (2018). While actor Keshav Sadhna also reprises his role in the series. He is known for his work in Code M (2020), Phone-a-Friend (2020).

Other shows like College Romance

Many viewers who have loved the story line of College Romance season 1 might be looking for other similar shows. There are a bunch of shows which are as enjoyable as the former one. Here is a list of shows just like College Romance.

Kota Factory (TVF)

Laakhon Mein Ek (Amazon Prime)

Engineering Girls (TVF)

F.L.A.M.E.S (MX Player)

Girls Hostel (Girliyapa)

What's Your Status (YouTube)

