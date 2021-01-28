What Time Does 'Finding 'Ohana' Release On Netflix? See Details Here

Netflix is known for its wide variety of movies and shows. The streaming service giant is now all set to greet its subscribers with another exciting movie Finding 'Ohana. It is an upcoming family-adventure film helmed by Jude Weng in her feature directorial debut. The movie is all set to release this month on Netflix.

As the Finding 'Ohana release date is coming close, a lot of people are wondering what time does Finding 'Ohana release on Netflix. For all the people who are curious about the Finding 'Ohana release time and date, here is everything you need to know about it.

Finding 'Ohana release date

Finding 'Ohana on Netflix will be premiering on January 29, 2021. Subscribers of Netflix from all over the world can tune in to Netflix from this Friday and stream the Finding 'Ohana movie on their devices. One just needs to have an active subscription of Netflix to watch the upcoming movie anytime from tomorrow. The users can also turn on the notify me option on Netflix to get notified when the movie drops on the platform. Here is a look at the Finding 'Ohana release time.

What time does Finding 'Ohana release on Netflix?

Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to Pacific Time. Following the same pattern, Finding 'Ohana release time can be expected to be at the midnight of January 29, 2021, according to PT. Indian Netflix subscribers can tune in to watch Finding 'Ohana on Netflix from 1.30 PM tomorrow while the users in Mexico can watch the movie from 2 AM. According to Eastern time, Finding 'Ohana on Netflix will be available at 3 AM this Friday. The subscribers in Italy can watch the movie from 9 AM tomorrow. Australian subscribers can enjoy the movie from 7 PM on Friday.

Finding 'Ohana

The upcoming movie is written by Christina Strain. The plot of the movie revolves around two teenagers from Brooklyn who discover their Hawaiian heritage while on a trip to Oahu. The movie features a stellar star cast of Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Marc Evan Jackson, Lindsay Watson and Owen Vaccaro among others in key roles.

The official description of the movie on Netflix reads as, “In O’ahu for the summer, two siblings from Brooklyn connect with their Hawaiian heritage – and their family – on a daring quest for long lost treasure.” Here is a look at the Finding 'Ohana trailer.

