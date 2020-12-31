What Time Does What Happened To Mr Cha? Release On Netflix? Details About Korean Comedy

During the last few months, OTT platforms have dropped some of the best shows and movies for their subscribers. Netflix has also managed to keep its subscribers glued to their screens. The streaming service giant is gearing up for a release of another movie with What Happened to Mr Cha? The unique comedy movie will see South Korean actor Cha In-pyo in the lead role. As What Happened to Mr Cha? Release date 2020 is coming close, a lot of people have been wondering about What Happened to Mr Cha? Release time. For all the people who are wondering about what time does What Happened to Mr Cha? Release on Netflix, here is a look at What Happened to Mr Cha? release date 2020 and release time on Netflix.

What Happened to Mr Cha? release date 2020

Netflix will ring in the new year with the release of What Happened to Mr Cha? The movie will be premiering on January 1, 2021. Subscribers of Netflix can stream the What Happened to Mr Cha? movie on Netflix from tomorrow on their devices. Any user with an active subscription of Netflix can watch the Korean comedy movie. Here is a look at Netflix What Happened to Mr Cha? release time.

What time does What Happened to Mr Cha? release on Netflix

Netflix is known to release all their shows at midnight according to PT. Therefore, Netflix What Happened to Mr Cha? release time is also expected to be at midnight of January 1, 2021. This means that the movie will be dropping on Netflix within a few hours from now. Subscribers of Netflix in South Korea can stream the movie from 5 PM local time. Indian Netflix subscribers can stream What Happened to Mr Cha? movie from 1.30 PM on Friday. As per Eastern Time, Netflix What Happened to Mr Cha? will be available to watch at 3 AM on January 1, 2021.

About What Happened to Mr Cha?

The upcoming Korean comedy movie will see Cha In-pyo in a fictionalised version of himself. He is one of the most popular actors in the 1990s. With What Happened to Mr Cha? he will be seen in a different role than his previous works. The plot of What Happened to Mr Cha? follows Cha’s struggle to climb his way up to the top in an attempt to restore the glory of his heydays as an actor. The official description about the movie on Netflix reads as, “With the peak of his career long behind him, an actor clings to his past glory – until a sudden wake-up call forces him to face who he’s become.” See What Happened to Mr Cha? trailer here.

