What Time Does 'Yearly Departed' Release On Amazon Prime Video?

During the past few months, Amazon Prime Video has delivered some of the best movies and shows for its subscribers all over the world. The streaming service is now back again to end this year on a high note with its upcoming comedy special Yearly Departed.

The comedy special will see several ladies in the comedy circuit bidding farewell to the year 2020. As the Yearly Departed release date 2020 is coming close, a lot of people have been thinking about the Yearly Departed release time. Several people have been wondering what time does Yearly Departed release on Amazon Prime. Here is a look at Yearly Departed release time and date on Amazon Prime Video.

Yearly Departed release date 2020

The upcoming comedy special Yearly Departed will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on December 29, 2020. People all over the world can stream the show from tomorrow on their devices. Anyone with an active subscription of Amazon Prime can tune in tomorrow and watch the season 1 of Yearly Departed on Amazon Prime. Here is a look at Yearly Departed release time.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Best Leftovers Ever!' Release On Netflix? All About Food Competition Show

Also Read | What Time Does 'Transformers: War For Cybertron: Earthrise Chapter 2' Release On Netflix?

What time does Yearly Departed release on Amazon Prime?

According to a report by Decider, Amazon Prime Video releases all their shows at 12 AM GMT. Therefore, following the same pattern Yearly Departed release time is also expected to be at midnight of December 30, 2020, according to GMT. The subscribers of Amazon Prime in India can stream the Yearly Departed series from 5.30 AM while the viewers in Australia can watch Yearly Departed on Amazon Prime from 11 AM. This means that the Yearly Departed on Amazon Prime will be released at 7 PM EST and 4 PM PT. The interested viewers can keep a track of the Yearly Departed series release time by going to the app and turn on the notification. This will give an update as soon as the series comes out.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Blackbird' Release On Amazon Prime Video? See Details Here

Also Read | What Time Does 'The Legend Of El Cid' Release On Amazon Prime? Details Here

About Yearly Departed series

The comedy special is helmed by Linda Mendoza and features seven female comedians. The official description about the show reads as, “Goodbye and good riddance, 2020. In this hilarious, absurd, life-affirming comedy special, seven outspoken female comedians lay to rest the year that never seemed to end. Hosted by Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens), a lineup of some of the world's funniest women bid farewell to 2020's biggest conceptual casualties, from TV Cops to Casual Sex, giving the year a cathartic sendoff.” See the Yearly Departed trailer here.

Image Credits: Rachel Brosnahan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.