Here Is How Dwayne Johnson Was Inspired By A 4-year-old Girl

Dwayne Johnson recently wrapped up the shooting of his much-awaited The Titan Games' season 2. He also recently starred in Jumanji: The Next Level, that went on to break several records at the box office. Johnson has been a highly influential personality ever since he featured on a wrestling show. With a base of 173 million followers on Instagram alone, it would be safe to say that Johnson has inspired by millions across the globe by his career trajectory and good deeds. However, there was one instance when a 4-year-old inspired the Jumanji actor.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Reveals What He Carries In His Gym Bag every day; Details Here

When Dwayne Johnson got inspired by a 4-year-old cancer patient

Almost 2 years ago, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share a picture of a 4-year-old girl, Caroline Lantz who was suffering from cancer. Lantz was battling with stage four of neuroblastoma. Along with her picture, Dwayne also penned down a heartfelt caption to pray for her well-being and also asked his fans to pray for her too, as she was about to get her surgery done the next day.

Also Read | When Dwayne Johnson Gave A "whiff" Of What Was Cooking For His Cheat Meals

The Rampage actor captioned the post writing, "My God look at this beautiful Lil’ 4 3/4’s year old human. I’m so grateful this post caught my eye. We’re all pulling for you Caroline for a successful surgery tomorrow. I don’t know you, but I never knew how much I needed to see this picture until now. You inspire and motivate me. And I’m bald too, so that automatically makes me cool like you. Stay strong. Love, DJ. #Repost @maltz30 Hi @therock! I wanted to reach out to you on behalf of this little, fierce warrior. THIS is Caroline Lantz, she’s 4 ( she’ll tell you she is 4 and 3/4 🤣) and she is battling Stage 4 Stage Neuroblastoma: a high-risk, aggressive cancer that has spread throughout almost all of her body, including her bone marrow. She needs us all on our knees praying🙏 for her as she goes in for her surgery to remove her tumour this Friday, April 27th at 8:00 am CST. I know you are a busy man, but if you have a moment to reach out to all of your fans to ask that they pray for Caroline this Friday it would mean the world to this precious girl!"

Johnson has been working for the well-being of children across the world for several years now. He runs a charity named 'The Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation' for children suffering from many illnesses, disorders, and disabilities and helps them boost their self-esteem and empower their lives. Not just that, Dwayne Johnson's charity also helps children with nutrition programs and physical fitness.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Funniest Instagram Captions Will Make Your Day!

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Formal Wear To Take Fashion Inspiration From, See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.