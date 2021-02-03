When Charli D'amelio Thought That A Twitter Hashtag Supporting Charli XCX Was For Her!

Eminent TikTok star, Charli D'Amelio, mistook a Twitter hashtag which was dedicated to another musician, namely Charli XCX, to be a hashtag dedicated to her. In response to the same, Charlie D'Amelio's Twitter account tweeted out a message which was presumably authored by the musician. The tweet, which is now deleted, saw her expressing how thankful she was for all the love and support that she received from the Twitterati for no apparent reason. The information regarding the contents of Charli D'Amelio's now-deleted tweet has been sourced from an article on Pedestrian.com.

In order to provide the reader with some context, the hashtag in question, #HereForCharli, comprises of messages that intend on comforting Charli XCX. The musician in question has been presumably grieving since the passing of Sophie Xeon, his friend and long-time collaborator. Charli XCX and Sophie go back many years and have worked on multiple musical projects together. Shortly after Sophie's death, Charli XCX took to Twitter in order to mourn her loss in a tweet that came with an elaborate message. The post can be found below as well as on Charli XCX's Twitter handle.

The Tweet:

SOPHIE's cause of death:

While talking about SOPHIE's cause of death, a report on abc7 stated that the experimental musician fell off from her balcony at her Athen-based home to her death in the early hours of Saturday morning. The very same report claimed that an Athens-based policeman has concluded that no foul play of any sort was involved, and Sophie Xeon's accident was purely just that. A statement by the UK-based record label, which goes by the name of Transgressive, said that Sophie was trying to watch the moon from her balcony, which is when her leg slipped and she fell to her death.

As far as Charli XCX's personal life is concerned, it is said that the musician has taken some time off social media in order to grieve and process SOPHIE's loss. On the professional front, the musician released an album known as "How I'm Feeling Now" back in 2020. More details regarding her future projects will be revealed as and when available.

