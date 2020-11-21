Charli D'Amelio Lost Thousands Of Followers After Uploading A YouTube Video, Find Out Why

When Charli D’Amelio posted latest her YouTube video, little did they know that it would become the reason why Charli D’Amelio is losing hundreds of thousands of followers every day. The YouTube video was posted on the D’Amelio family’s YouTube channel and is titled Our First Mystery Guest, Dinner With The D’Amelios. The video features the secret guest James Charles, who has come to have dinner with the D’Amelio family. Read on to find out, “What happened to Charli D’Amelio?”

Read | Lil Nas X slams netizens for homophobic comments on his recent collab with James Charles

What happened to Charli D'Amelio?

The TikTok sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have been officially been cancelled by netizens after they received a lot of backlash for their most recent YouTube video. Charli D’Amelio recently did an Instagram live to inform her fans that she and her sister were receiving a lot of hate and backlash since the video went up and had lost hundreds and thousands of followers on Tik Tok as well as other social media platforms. This is all due to something, the youngest of D’Amelio clan member said in the video.

Read | Are Dixie and Noah dating? Learn more about the TikTok Stars love life

Charli D'Amelio's Chef video

What did Charli D'Amelio say in the video?

In the video, Dixie, Charli and their parents Marc and Heidi are seen having an extremely pleasant dinner with beauty YouTuber and social media star James Charles. The group chats about a number of different topics at the same time. They are seen consuming the meal cooked by their personal chef Aaron May.

In the dinner party video, the D’Amelios and James were sitting and eating a Spanish paella. Behind the scenes, the team decides to make Dixie eat a snail to try and get a reaction from her. When Dixie does try to eat a snail, she ends up throwing up at the table before going outside to throw up again. At this Charli nonchalantly said then said, “do we have any dino nuggets?”

Read | Are Lil Mosey and Dixie D'Amelio dating? Duo spotted during dinner date

After watching the video many fans took to Twitter to express how the D’Amelio sisters had been extremely rude to their family chef. Aside from all the food-related drama, Charli also received a brunt of the heat because of something else she said it the video. She said “I wish I had more time. Imagine if I hit 100 million a year after hitting 1 million” and many fans also deemed that she was ‘complaining’ about not having enough followers and being ungrateful for the followers she already has.

i watched the d’amelio dinner video and charli and dixie were literally being so rude. be grateful for the food you have. you literally had a personal chef. dont ask for fucking dino nuggets — 𝖑𝖆𝖚𝖗𝖊𝖓 | BLACK LIVES MATTER (@laaaurrxn) November 18, 2020

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Are rude to Their Personal Chef???? Gurl take ur lazy a$$ to kitchen and cook something yourself next time-



pic.twitter.com/yj17WW60vu — Oliver Jose (@MissingLuci) November 19, 2020

Sending love towards the man of the hour, Chef. You didn’t deserve to be thrown up on by Dixie D’amelio and screamed at by Charli D’amelio for not preparing dinosaur nuggets. You deserve love and only love. pic.twitter.com/0lcCMwsiOF — kathleen (@katleensheridan) November 20, 2020

TODAY IN AWKWARD: Charli D’Amelio complains about not getting 100M followers in 1 year. James Charles responds “Was the 95M not enough for you?” Things get pretty awkward. Dixie D’Amelio scrambles to end video. James takes over and does outro. Charli is left confused. pic.twitter.com/t13aTmbR2h — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 16, 2020

HA! That was good, James. It was a check to her ego though....95 MILLION... that's A LOT of freaking people. Be grateful that you get to live a very privileged life as a result of a social media platform because each person chose to follow you. Kids these days.... — Vanyda Khiev (@VKhiev) November 17, 2020

Read | YouTuber's 'fake tiger prank' startles animals, videos leave netizens in splits | WATCH

Why is Charli losing followers?

In addition to all of this throughout the video, Marc and Heidi are trying to have a decent conversation with James while Dixie and Charli are seen acting very kiddish and interrupting meaningful conversations between Marc, Heidi and James. Since the video went up Charli D’Amelio did an Instagram live and informed that she had lost between 500,000 and 1 million followers on TikTok. However, James Charles took to Twitter to defend Charli and Dixie.

Source: Charli D'Amelio (Instagram)

this charli situation is NOT sitting right with me... 100M followers in one year & y'all expect her to know how to be a perfect role model? death threats because she's a picky eater & made a joke about a milestone? 30+ year olds dragging someone half their age? feels familiar 😐 — James Charles (@jamescharles) November 19, 2020

Image Source: Charli D'Amelio (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.