When Diet Prada's Revelations Landed These Five Celebrities In Hot Water

Diet Prada is pretty famous for landing celebrities into hot water. It is one of the most feared Instagram accounts of every celebrity in Hollywood. It's like the watchdog of the fashion and entertainment industry. Take a look at 5 celebrities who got into situations after Diet Prada made revelations about them

5 celebrities who were called out by Diet Prada

Sonam Kapoor

Last year, Sonam Kapoor had visited the MDL Beasts Electronic Music Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Along with her many other popular celebrities had been called out for attending the music festival in a country that has the worst human rights violations. She was called tone-deaf to have been supporting a country like this.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner landed herself into a controversy when her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou collaborated with Misguided. Kylie Jenner was supposed to attend a dinner for the collab and she accessorised her two-piece outfit with a bag that looked like 'The Row’s Double Circle' bag. Diet Prada claimed and slammed her that the bag had been spotted everywhere even before it was launched.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is one such celebrity who keeps making an appearance on the Diet Prada's Instagram page. Her brand is currently going under a lawsuit but the star still makes an appearance in her outfits. Moreover, Diet Prada even created the controversy of how Naomi Campbell insulted Kim Kardashian. In the Met gala 2019, Kim Kardashian called Naomi her inspiration and Diet Prada called her out for learning her lesson.

Kendall Jenner

Although Diet Prada does not target Kendall Jenner, this time the model made it to their page when she wore a similar-looking dress from the H&M collection. They ended the caption which said who knew fashion would be knocking itself?

Khloe Kardashian

Remember when Khloe Kardashian recreated a look from Rihanna? She was backlashed by diet Prada even though giving enough credits for her look. Diet Prada wrote that this was an attempt of Khloe Kardashian to make a debut on their page.

