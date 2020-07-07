When Jason Statham Took A Dig At Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies' Action Sequences

Jason Statham has been garnering attention as a throwback video of his 2015 interview is going viral on the internet. The actor is seen taking a dig on MCU movies. The video takes us back to the time when Jason was promoting his movie Spy in 2015.

When Jason Statham was asked about his views on playing a superhero character, he said no. Explaining the reason why he said no, Jason Statham said that he is an old school when it comes to filming action sequences. He added that the fight scenes in Marvel movies are such that anybody can perform them, even his grandmother.

Jason Statham mentioned that he could take his grandmother and put her in a cape and he will put her on green screen. He went to say that then he would have stunt doubles come in and do all the action. So anybody can do it.

Jason Statham is known for his movies like The Transporter, Crank, The Fate Of The Furious, among others. He also appeared in action thrillers such as The Italian Job War, The Bank Job, The Mechanic, Spy, and Mechanic: Resurrection. With his quintessential acting prowess, Jason Statham is one of the established actors in Hollywood.

Later, after Jason Statham took a dig on MCU movies, Paul Bettany, who voiced Jarvis and played Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reacted to Jason Statham's statements during his appearance on O’Brien’s show. Bettany initially said that he doesn't know why somebody would make such a comment. He added, "It's a round world, he's brilliant at what he does. I couldn't do it and its true."

Paul Bettany's reply, "There times when I try and do as many of the stunts I can, myself. But there are times when it's too dangerous and even the producer says its too dangerous and tricky for you. Potentially may be he should think about investing in an acting double," said Paul Bettany on the show. Paul sarcastically further said that "You know what I mean."

"I would never talk about somebody else’s work, but I’m just saying, you know, I read the contract, they (Marvel) employed me as an actor. There is obviously stuntmen in the world. You have met them, you have seen them. They are very good at what they do, so let them do it. But if there’s a really, really tricky scene with some very tricky dialogue, one might consider bringing in an acting double for Jason Statham," he further said on the show.

