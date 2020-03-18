When Kendall Jenner Played Rocky Balboa In Love Advent 2017; Watch Video

Kendall Jenner is a popular global icon best known for her Victoria's Secret Fashion walks. The young model made her on-screen debut with her family reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Currently, Kendall Jenner is busy working on her upcoming project titled NEW.

Apart from modelling, Kendall Jenner is famous for making cameos and appearances in different music videos, popular year calendars and fashion series. Her looks and screen presence add more charm to every project she signs for. In the recent past, Kendall Jenner did a short-video for a popular digital series, Love Advent.

Also Read | Who Is Kendall Jenner's Rumoured Boyfriend Fai Kharda? Know Lesser-known Facts About Him

In Kendall Jenner's episode, she reportedly wanted to work over something cinematic. Hence, Katie Grand, the fashion journalist, asked her to play Rocky Balboa for her episode. Rocky Balboa is a fictional character created by Sylvester Stallone for his eight Rocky films. The character is a professional boxer.

Also Read | How Kendall Jenner Made Her Debut In Forbes Magazine's 2015 List Of Top-earning Models

This season of Love Advent celebrates strong and powerful women. The series is helmed by Phil Poynter. Love Advent showcases models showing off their intensity all month long in a variety of mini workout videos.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Snapped In LA As She Tugs On Her Shirt To Avoid A Wardrobe Malfunction

I’m so proud of you @KendallJenner! You impress and amaze me everyday! I’m in love with the “Love Advent 2017” Video 😍! You inspire many little girl out there and the fandom appreciate everything you do! Be love you endlessly #KendallsArmy 💛💛💋 pic.twitter.com/wd09jQ9jBn — A (@KNJ_Update) December 5, 2017

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Is A Big Time Foodie And These Pictures Prove It; Check Them Out

Kendall Jenner was last seen enjoying her getaway with Sofia Villarroel. The Keeping Up With Kardashians star shared a few bikini pictures of her enjoying the beach vibes. Check out the pictures -

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.