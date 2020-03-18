The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

When Kendall Jenner Played Rocky Balboa In Love Advent 2017; Watch Video

Hollywood News

Kendall Jenner is currently busy working on her project titled NEW. Read on and check out her throwback episode of Love Advent where she played Rocky Balboa.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is a popular global icon best known for her Victoria's Secret Fashion walks. The young model made her on-screen debut with her family reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.  Currently, Kendall Jenner is busy working on her upcoming project titled NEW

Apart from modelling, Kendall Jenner is famous for making cameos and appearances in different music videos, popular year calendars and fashion series. Her looks and screen presence add more charm to every project she signs for. In the recent past, Kendall Jenner did a short-video for a popular digital series, Love Advent. 

Also Read | Who Is Kendall Jenner's Rumoured Boyfriend Fai Kharda? Know Lesser-known Facts About Him

In Kendall Jenner's episode, she reportedly wanted to work over something cinematic. Hence, Katie Grand, the fashion journalist, asked her to play Rocky Balboa for her episode. Rocky Balboa is a fictional character created by Sylvester Stallone for his eight Rocky films. The character is a professional boxer. 

Also Read | How Kendall Jenner Made Her Debut In Forbes Magazine's 2015 List Of Top-earning Models

This season of Love Advent celebrates strong and powerful women. The series is helmed by Phil Poynter. Love Advent showcases models showing off their intensity all month long in a variety of mini workout videos. 

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Snapped In LA As She Tugs On Her Shirt To Avoid A Wardrobe Malfunction

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Is A Big Time Foodie And These Pictures Prove It; Check Them Out

Kendall Jenner was last seen enjoying her getaway with Sofia Villarroel. The Keeping Up With Kardashians star shared a few bikini pictures of her enjoying the beach vibes. Check out the pictures -  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA