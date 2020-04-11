Leonardo DiCaprio Has No Films Releasing In 2020; Read To Find Out The Reason

Leonardo DiCaprio is hands down one of the most brilliant actors in Hollywood who took the world by storm with his compelling performances in films like Titanic, The Revenant and Wolf Of Wall Street. With several Oscar nominations over the years, Leonardo finally took home the long-awaited Academy Award for his role in The Revenant in 2016. However, it seems that the actor has decided to step out of the limelight for a bit, with no upcoming movies listed on IMDb for 2020.

Why Leonardo DiCaprio has no movies releasing in 2020?

Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen alongside Brad Pitt in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood that released in 2019. Both Leonardo and Brad were nominated for the Academy Awards for their exceptional performances in the film. However, the Fight Club actor won the award for the Best Supporting Actor category which also marked his first-ever Oscar award as an actor. On the other hand, Leonardo missed out on an Academy Award this year which would have been his second win in a row after The Revenant.

After working in Hollywood for decades now, the Inception actor seems to have finally taken some time off for himself in 2020. There are no official announcements made about his upcoming films by the actor and also according to IMDb, Leonardo hasw no film releases n 2020. However, due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, the release dates of several films have been pushed and the shoot of all the films have also halted vworldwide. Therefore, it is likely that the Titanic actor's fans will have to wait till 2021 as there are multiple reports suggesting that he has several projects lined up for the year 2021. According to media reports, Leonardo has two movies releasing in 2021.

He will be seen in the science-fiction titled Akira that is based on the Japanese novel of the same name, written by Katsuhiro Otomo. The film is helmed by Taika Waititi and is produced by Warner Bros. Apart from Akira, Leonardo will also star in yet another book adaptation titled Killers of the Flower Moon. The film is a crime-drama and it is also expected to release at the box office in 2021.

