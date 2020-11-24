When Michael J Fox Teared Up Recalling His Wife’s Reaction To His Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Michael J Fox recounted the moment when he had to tell his wife, Tracy Pollan, about his Parkinson’s Diagnosis. The memory of that event back in 1990 put the Back To The Future Star in tears. One can see that he is still silently admiring her wife’s strength in front of the interviewer. While progressing with the interview, Michael J Fox went into the details of how the star and his wife, Tracy, deal with the situation every single day. The full name of Michael J Fox's wife is Tracy Pollan.

While dwelling deeper into the same during the interview, Michael J Fox, who is a famous comedy actor, spoke about how he and Tracy try to make jokes out of his unfortunate condition every single day while sharing the anecdotes. The interviewer, at some point in the interview, spoke about how one cannot possibly get by life while having Parkinson's disease if they don’t have a partner by their side. Michael J Fox agreed to the statement. The father of the interviewer, Willie Geist from Today, also has Parkinson’s disease. In the very same interview, Fox, time and again, counted his blessing and expressed that he felt an immense sense of gratitude for everything that he has. Michael J Fox's book, No Time Like The Future, contains all of such struggles.

About Michael J Fox:

Michael J Fox entered the entertainment industry in the ’70s and won multiple awards for his performances in sitcoms like Family Ties. Michael J Fox's wife, Tracy Pollan was also a part of the cast of the sitcom. The two would go on to date for a short while and then eventually marry. Michael J Fox is also known for playing Marty McFly in the Back To The Future film series, which eventually became a trilogy. In the second film of the series, Fox achieved a previously deemed impossible feat of playing three different characters. In the year 1991, at a time when Fox was said to be at his peak in terms of success, he disclosed his Parkinson’s diagnosis to his wife. Since almost then, Michael J Fox has been publicly battling the illness. He even went on to start a foundation that conducts research for the cure of Parkinson's disease. Michael J Fox's book, No Time Like The Future, can now be purchased online.

