Michael J Fox Announced 'second Retirement' From Acting In His Newly-released Memoir?

Popular American-Canadian actor, Michael J Fox announced his 'second retirement' in his newly-released memoir 'No Time Like The Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality', according to a report by the Los Angeles Times. In their review of Fox's memoir, the daily newspaper revealed that the Grammy Award-winning actor has taken the decision to bid farewell to his acting career due to poor health. For the unversed, it is the second time that the See You Yesterday star has decided to step back from acting after retiring in 2000.

Michael J Fox's second retirement confirmed?

Michael J Fox's new book titled No Time Like The Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality was published on November 19, 2020. Now, according to a report by the LA-based daily, Fox has decided to quit his acting career as he shed light on having no plans to return on the screen due to his long-term battle with the Parkinson's disease. In his memoir, he reportedly stated that it is time for him to put '12-hour workdays' and 'memorizing seven pages of dialogues' behind him as he believes in the popular phrase 'There is a time for everything'.

However, although he announced his second retirement, he also stated that his plan could change later as 'everything changes'. But, at the same time, he is also content with the end of his acting career now. Michael J Fox's new book also shed some more light on his struggle with memory loss due to Parkinson's disease as he grows older, which is one of the major reasons why he is giving up on his illustrious career as a prolific actor.

For the unversed, this is the second time that the 59-year-old has bid adieu to his acting career, as he first retired in 2000 from his lead role in the ABC sitcom titled Spin City. He later chose to give guest appearances in several television shows and films including Scrubs, The Good Wife, and Curb Your Enthusiasm to name a few. However, in 2013, he made a comeback to the small screen with The Michael J. Fox show. The Golden Globe awardee's career has been majorly impacted ever since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 29.

