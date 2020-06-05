When Miley Cyrus Slayed In Designer Ensembles By Ralph Lauren & More; See Pics

Popstar Miley Cyrus has always put her best foot forward when it comes to making fashion statements. From classy to casual, formal to experimental, the international singer never fails to make headlines when it comes to her impeccable fashion statements. When it comes to designer wear, Miley Cyrus is hailed by fans. Be it Ralph Lauren or any other designer, the fashionista has slayed in all. Here’s taking a look at Miley Cyrus’ outfits designed by famous fashion designers.

Ralph Lauren

Miley Cyrus opted for a Ralph Lauren designer handbag to attend one of her post-show celebrations. In the picture, the international singer can be seen wearing a white bralette which is topped with a cotton shrug. The fashion combo is worn over a denim jean. Her look is accessorised by a hat, black boots and matching Ralph Lauren statement bag.

For another magazine cover, Miley Cyrus was seen donning a gorgeous grey satin gown designed by Ralph Lauren. The dive kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalist makeup and accessories. Wavy hair left open completes the look of the diva.

(Image Source: Peter Lindberg Instagram)

ALSO READ| When Miley Cyrus Was Involved In Controversies; See Full Details

Apart from Ralph Lauren, she has also slayed in many other designer wear. Have a glimpse of it here:

Alexander Wang

For Met Ball, Miley Cyrus was seen slaying in a black Alexander Wang gown. The body-hugging gown features cut detailing around her waist and shoulder showing off her gorgeous skin. The full-sleeves gown also has a choker neckpiece detailing attached to it. Minimalistic makeup and hair tied in a neat bun completed the look of the diva.

(Image Source: Sherly Rabbani Instagram)

ALSO READ| Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus & Justin Bieber Come Together For Global Citizen's COVID Initiative

Tom Ford

In this picture, Miley Cyrus can be seen slaying in a Tom Ford gown which she wore for his Fall Show back in the year 2015. The sheer gown features floral work done in the black thread all over it. Minimalistic makeup with winged eyeliner and glossy lips rounded off her look. The gelled her short hair to add charm to her look.

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus Giving A Haircut To Beau Cody Simpson Again? This Time It Is A 'mohawk'

Alexandre Vaulthier

To attend the pre-Grammy gala, Miley Cyrus opted for a plain red gown designed by Alexandre Vaulthier. The body-hugging ensemble features a thigh-high slit. Miley Cyrus has accessorised her look with a silver statement sling bag and matching heels. Minimalistic makeup with red bold lips added elegance to her look. Hair left open completed this look of the singer.

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Share Adorable Quarantine Selfies With New Puppy; See Pics

(Promo Image Source: Ralph Lauren Twitter & Peter Lindberg Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.