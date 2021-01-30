Siddharth Shukla-Shehnaaz's families bond amid link-up rumours; fans hit hashtag milestone

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill might have kept a mystery on their equation, but their fans have been longing for a ‘confirmation’ on a relationship from the ‘good friends’. A journey that had started from the Bigg Boss house in 2020, the bonding has continued even now, with the actors even featuring in music videos. The latest proof of their closeness was their families coming together on Shehnaaz Gill’s birthday, making fans wonder if some concrete could happen in their lives.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s families celebrate together

Pictures and videos of Sidharth and Shehnaaz celebrating together had gone viral as the latter celebrated her 28th birthday at a villa—right from the birthday girl cutting her cake to the former throwing her into the pool.

In more moments from the evening that have surfaced on the fan clubs, one could even see their mothers sitting together and posing for pictures, exciting their fans.

We got pictures of Sids mom with Shehnaaz Mom and Aunt 😭😭 and Sana is taking their picture 😭 THIS WAS EVERYTHING 😭 @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/H68avPuUgG — Razia (@SidKiDuniyaa) January 29, 2021

Amid the buzz surrounding the birthday, Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans even marked their love for the duo by trending the '2M Posts For SidNaaz On IG' hashtag. Responding to it, the Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania star termed it ‘awesome' and conveyed gratitude for the love.

It felt like a dream but it wasn’t 😭 Sidharth thanking everyone for 2M posts of SidNaaz on IG 😭❤️ @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/703bg0ylIP — Razia (@SidKiDuniyaa) January 29, 2021

Sidharth and Shehnaaz collaborate

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have featured in two songs since their stint on Bigg Boss, which Sidharth went on to win. Their first song Bhula Dunga even crossed 100 million views on YouTube recently. If that was romantic, their fun-filled song Shona Shona too was lapped up by their fans, as it notched up 98 million views already.

