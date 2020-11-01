When Ryan Reynolds 'did Not Show Up' For Daughters After He Was Signed For 'Pikachu'

Back in the date, on February 25, 2019, Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter and shared his mystery movie Detective Pikachu’s trailer where he featured as the voice and facial motion capture of the animated character ‘Pikachu’. In the video that was part of his post, Ryan went on to make an interesting revelation. The Hollywood sensation shared that he 'did not show up' to pick his daughters from school when he heard he was roped in for the role in the film.

When Ryan Reynolds heard he got Pikachu's role

“Acting is behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances” – Sanford Meisner. Point is, there’s a new Detective Pikachu trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/g9dRTOJHL1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 25, 2019

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Confesses A Rather 'weird Situation' To Camilla Cabello In Talk Show

In the first half, he was seen talking about his preparations for the role. He said, “I lived and breathed and became the character. I spent the entire year as Detective Pikachu. Every second of my energy is spent making this character come alive.” In the latter half, Ryan Reynolds informed his fans that he was on his way to pick his daughters up when he got a call that he got the role. In a humorous manner, he said, “I was on my way to pick up my daughters from school when I heard that I got the role. Well, I didn't show up at school because Detective Pikachu, he doesn’t know who those two little girls are. Who are they?”. Ryan’s wife Blake Lively too was seen in the video. She added, “They’re our daughters. He just left them.”

Also read: THIS Was Ryan Reynolds' First Spy Movie Before Moving On To Other Spy Blockbusters

Ryan further said, “He doesn’t have a wife, no he’s a little yellow guy. I immersed myself completely in the world of Pokemon; I read about him, I lived at his height, I tried to lose 182 pounds to match his weight until doctors intervened.”

Detective Pikachu is an adventure mystery comedy movie directed by Rob Letterman. It is the first live-action Pokemon movie. Alongside Ryan, the movie also has Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy.

Also read: Remember When Ryan Reynolds Got Fooled On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

The 44-year-old actor has starred in a range of films such as the action movie Blade: Trinity (2004), Deadpool (2016) and 6 Underground (2019); animated movies such as The Croods (2013), Turbo (2013) and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (2019). Besides action and animated movies, he is also popular for his dramatic roles. The list includes Buried (2010), Woman in Gold (2015) and Life (2017).

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Films 'The Captive' & 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' Have A Common Connection

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.