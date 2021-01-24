When Ryan Reynolds Shared What He Thought About The Failure Of 'Green Lantern'

Ryan Reynolds has appeared in a variety of successful movies and TV shows and gained tons of support and love from his huge fan following. The actor spoke about his movies and especially about the failures of some of his movies and how he handles it. As the Deadpool 3 rumours have been all over the internet, have a look at what Ryan Reynolds said about his movies Green Lantern and Deadpool.

According to an article by The Los Angeles Times, actor Ryan Reynolds spoke about his movie Deadpool and also about his experience during the filming. He even talked about how he worked on Green Lantern while Fox was still trying to figure out Deadpool. The actor stated how Deadpool was dead in the water at that time and how Fox couldn't really pull the trigger. He then added how he decided to work on Green Lantern and thought it was a logical idea.

As Green Lantern couldn’t pull it off, he stated how it was 'fundamentally doomed' from the start because there wasn’t really a functioning script or identity for it. He even added how it was a little frustrating and sad as there were so many resources poured in it and just needed a stronger story that they didn’t have.

On the contrary, he stated how he and the team of his movie Deadpool went in with the script that they’d completed five years ago. Ryan Reynolds also stated how he felt like a luxury that they knew exactly what they wanted to do and how they wanted to do it. He even talked about how it was the biggest trick of having an idea of a very hyper-specific tone that Deadpool had. He added how everyone was on the same page across the board. In the end, he mentioned the pros and cons of working with a limited set of resources for his movie Deadpool and talked about what he felt about Deadpool journey from thereon.

Also Read Stefan Kapicic And Ryan Reynolds Confirm 'Deadpool 3' Rumours? See Tweet

Also Read When Ryan Reynolds Obliged 11 Year Olds By Appearnig On Their Podcast For An Interview

Ryan Reynolds’ movies

Ryan Reynolds’ videos and movies are loved a lot by his fans who always await more of his brilliant work. Some of Ryan Reynolds’ movies include The Alarmist, Blade: Trinity, Adventureland, Paper Man, Safe House, The Croods, The Captive, Hobbs & Shaw, No Good Deed, Life, Woman in Gold, Th Voices and many others.

Also Read- Remember When Ryan Reynolds' Described How He Was Associated To Deadpool For 10 Years?

Also Read When Ryan Reynolds Opened Up About Being Quarantined With 5 Women; Read More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.