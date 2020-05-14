When 'The Simpsons' Team Pranked Justin Timberlake In His Guest Episode

Justin Timberlake is one of the most popular singer-songwriters. After leaving his popular Boy Band ‘N Sync Justin Timberlake went on to scale many heights of success. However, before leaving his boy band, Justin Timberlake appeared in one of the episodes of The Simpsons. He and his boy band featured in the fourteenth episode of season 12 of The Simpsons. The episode aired around two decades ago but not many people know that in the episode Justin Timberlake got pranked by the writers of The Simpsons.

During the recording of the episode, one of the family members of Justin Timberlake passed away. Because of this Justin Timberlake had to have his recording sessions separate from the rest of his boy band. When it came to actually record his dialogues, young Justin Timberlake had a problem. He thought that his character saying ‘Word’ did not feel authentic as he himself did not use that phrase while interacting often.

Ultimately a hesitant Justin Timberlake recorded the original lines with ‘Word’. According to writers of The Simpsons, they decided to have a bit of fun with the singer. During the first appearance by the band on The Simpsons, the same line of ‘Word’ by Justin Timberlake was edited to the end of every line by Justin Timberlake. This made his ‘Word’ a recurring gag in the episode.

Justin Timberlake on The Simpsons

The episode is titled as New Kids on the Blecch and the members of ‘N Sync appear twice in the episode. The end credits of the episode show footage of Justin Timberlake’s boy band recording their lines. At the ending of it, Justin Timberlake saying ‘Word’ during his recording session can be seen.

