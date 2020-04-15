'The Simpsons' Is Now Available In India; Watch All 31 Seasons On Disney+ Hotstar

The Simpsons is one of the most loved shows around the world. The Simpsons is all set to entertain Indian audiences from April 15, 2020, as the show will be available to stream in India on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. All the 31 seasons and the popular 2007 movie can be available to stream on the OTT platform.

Where to watch The Simpsons?

The fans of the show can watch on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar Premium. All of the seasons can be seen on the OTT platform from April 15, 2020. The iconic show will be available to stream just minutes after the US.

About The Simpsons' seasons

All 31 seasons and the movie became the latest addition to the OTT platform. The world’s favourite nuclear family can be viewed in India on the platform.

The Simpsons is an award-winning and critically acclaimed show that made its debut in the year 1989. The show is also a historical one as it is the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history with a collection of over 675 episodes spanning 31 seasons. The show is created by cartoonist Matt Groening. Apart from the 31 seasons of The Simpsons, the platform will also host the popular The Simpsons movie that was released in 2007and the recently released short film Playdate with Destiny.

Over the years, The Simpsons family of five which consists of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie have emerged as pop-culture icons. The show has tackled several subjects in their humorous way. The Simpson’s is a satirical depiction of working-class life.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor posted a picture where him and his sister Anshula are in a virtual, animated avatar. He captioned the picture making a reference to the show The Simpsons, comparing himself with the notorious son of Homer Simpson, Bart, and his sister Anshula with the intelligent character and Bart's sister, Lisa. See the picture here.

