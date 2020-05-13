The Simpsons Are Yellow Because Of A "unique" Reason, Reveals Show Creator Matt Groening

The Simpsons is one of the most successful American animated shows that ran on television for more than 30 years. It has been widely loved by children as well as adults. However, one thing that has been bothering The Simpsons fans is why are the Simpsons yellow colour. Here's the reason why.

Why are The Simpsons characters yellow?

While everything in The Simpsons seemed to have a reason, fans began to wonder the choice of yellow too had a reason behind it. Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons revealed the reason in an interview with a daily portal. He said he did not want to pick the "conventional cartoon colours" for the characters. An animator had come up with the idea of giving them the typical yellow hue and as soon as he saw it, he agreed.

Groening further revealed how he wanted his cartoon to be eye-catching. When one is flipping through channels, he wanted the bright yellow colour of The Simpsons to catch their eyes and make them go back to watch it. And so, the iconic yellow Simpsons family was created.

There are more such interesting facts and incidents surrounding The Simpsons cartoon. Each episode of the cartoon had hidden stories, not to mention the creepy way in which it predicted some future events too like Donald Trump being elected as US President. Here are some more unknown facts about The Simpsons:

Homer's catchphrase, "D'Oh!" was copied from Laurel and Hardy

Homer and Krusty the Clown were supposed to be the same person but the plot proved too convoluted for early episodes

Stark Raving Dad was supposed to have a sequel to it with Prince Conan O'Brien featuring it. But the script he agreed to turned out to be written by his chauffeur and he did not like the original script after reading it.

The iconic couch gag scenes at the beginning of every episode were supposed to make the run time of the show fit the exact run time required.

All the characters in the cartoon have four fingers except God and Jesus. They also have toes on each foot

