When Will 'After We Fell' Release? See The Teaser & Know Other Details Of The Film

2019 romantic film After made a lot of noise on social post its release as people loved its plot and were excited for its upcoming instalments as well. The third part of the film After We Fell is gearing up for its release as well. In what comes as a surprise for the fans of the movie, the teaser of After We Fell has been released. The Twitter account of the movie dropped the teaser on February 10.

After We Fell teaser released

In the video, Tessa and Hardin appear to have a heated argument. Tessa opens the door of the car and sits in the car to find Hardin is already sitting inside. He is looking away from Tessa and does not acknowledge her presence either. The video ends there and on a steamy glass wall, the title of the movie appears. The video was captioned as 'Something steamy is coming'.

Something steamy is coming 💜 pic.twitter.com/jy0ojOOE3t — After We Collided Movie (@aftermovie) February 10, 2021

As soon as the teaser was dropped, fans of the movie could not contain their excitement and have expressed their enthusiasm by commenting on the video. One user commented that they are mentally scanning the books which depicted this scene whereas another commented that this is the scene where Tessa leaves Hardin. See their reactions below:

AWF YESSSS BESTIE SPILL MOREpic.twitter.com/YUSC3a9C3j — Fizz 🖤 (@fizzhessa) February 10, 2021

I am mentally scanning through the book to see which scene this came from — Mrs. Direction (@GARAAA24) February 10, 2021

Ai se me calló el alma pic.twitter.com/IwKXgVCatF — Frann (@FrannGuzmann) February 10, 2021

hold up. I cant scream in class right now pic.twitter.com/WGaCdr3EwD — april (@josephinexhft) February 10, 2021

I'm not so young anymore, don't give me surprises like this one 😅

I love them too much to stay calm in the face of this suspense 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/vmePJO7qRH — After Fans France (@Afterfansfrance) February 10, 2021

i think this is the scene where Tessa leaves Hardin, bc in the book when she leaves they are in the car while outside is raining and Hardin can’t look at Tessa otherwise he won’t be able to let her go... — sofiabarabaschi (@sofiabarabaschi) February 10, 2021

When will After We Fell be released?

The first part of the movie, After, was released in April 2019. The sequel to it AFter We Collided received a theatrical release in September 2020. However, the release date of After We Fell has not been announced yet. An official announcement of the same can be expected soon. After We Fell cast will see Josephine Langford as Tessa Young and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin Scott.

The movies are based on new adult fiction novels authored by Anna Todd. The plot of the movie revolves around the shy character of Tessa and the egoist character of Hardin. These stark opposite personalities meet in college and fall in love. The movies chronicle the issues their face in their relationship as they grow older. Tessa's mother does not approve of Hardin and his lifestyle. Before Tessa met Hardin, she also was in a relationship with someone else. One thing they have in common is that they love reading books and also end up having an argument over a classic novel in their literature class.

