Ryan Reynolds And Will Smith Share Their Relationship Timelines

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most celebrated and popular Canadian actors, movie producers, and entrepreneurs. He started his acting career with a Canadian teen daily soap opera and went ahead to become a household name after becoming the face of the commercially successful superhero movie franchise, Deadpool. As a part of his profession, Ryan Reynolds attends many talk shows and seems like he is also very good at it as it is always a fun sight to watch the actor get candid on shows like these. Here is all about the time when Ryan Reynolds, Will Smith, and Catherine Zeta-Jones shared their relationship timelines with their spouses. Read further ahead to know.

Ryan Reynolds' embarrassing school crush story

Ryan Reynolds had once appeared on popular American talk show The Graham Norton Show, with Will Smith, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Toby Jones. While having a candid chat with the host of the show, Ryan Reynolds, Will Smith, and Catherine Zeta-Jones shared their relationship timelines with their spouses. After the host, Graham Norton flashed a beautiful picture of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds together on a big screen, he asked Ryan Reynolds how long has he been married to the Gossip Girl star. Ryan Reynolds stammers a little as he gets confused between the number of years but then says "three years". When Graham Norton prompts "three and a half," Ryan Reynolds says "yes, right, three and a half". The host then says, "good luck getting to four" in good humour and the actor laughs.

Later, Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals that she has been with husband Michael Douglas for 17 years and has been married to him for 15 years now. To this, Ryan Reynolds asks the actor "HOW DO YOU DO THAT?". After this, Will Smith reveals that he has been with wife Jada Pinkett Smith for 22 years and has been married to her for 18 years. To add to this, Toby Jones reveals that he has been with his wife for over 26 years but has been married to her for one year.

Ryan Reynolds' videos from The Graham Norton Show

