Where Eagles Dare Cast: Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood, & Other Actors In 1968's Flick

The 1968 release, Where Eagles Dare, is a British action film directed by late filmmaker Brian G. Hutton. The action-flick is considered a classic by numerous critics. If you also searching, "Who featured in the movie Where Eagles Dare?" and "What is the full cast list of Where Eagles Dare?", then this article has got you covered.

The cast of Where Eagles Dare

Clint Eastwood

Clinton Eastwood, an 88-year-old American actor, played the character of a U.S. Army Ranger Lieutenant, Morris Schaffer. Clint's character is a very practical-minded man whose quiet nature could easily be mistaken for stupidity. He also kills numerous Germans during the mission. His character is not very mechanically inclined, and he sabotages a helicopter by murdering its pilot.

Richard Burton

The lead protagonist, Major John Smith, in Where Eagles Dare was played by Richard Burton. Character Smith is a Welsh major in the British military during World War II. John Smith received his training in the British Life Guard, Black Watch, and before the war, he had studied at the University of Heidelberg in Germany. He is bilingual and speaks both English and German. During the war, he was employed by MI6 as a secret agent.

Michael Hordern

Actor Michael Hordern played the character of Vice-Admiral Rolland, who is a British naval officer who served as Assistant Director of Naval Operations and head of MI6 during World War II. Rolland is the principal mastermind of the plane to expose Nazi spies among their ranks. Meanwhile, he also plans Major John Smith's rescue of General George Carnaby.

Apart from these actors, the ensemble cast of the action film includes Mary Ure, Patrick Wymark, Donald Houston, and Peter Barkworth, among many others. Another question that might bother the viewer is, "Who played the pilot in Where Eagles Dare?". The character of German solider/ pilot was played by DelBaker, who is known for his performance on The Fifth Element (1997), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) and Judge Dredd (1995). Actors such as Chris Adcock, Richard Beale, Roy Beck, and Pauline Chamberlain, among many others, played significant characters.

