Where In Ireland Was 'Sons Of Anarchy' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Action Series

Sons of Anarchy is an American action crime drama television series created by Kurt Sutter that aired from 2008 to 2014. It follows the lives of a close-knit outlaw motorcycle club operating in Charming, California's Central Valley. This series explored vigilantism, government corruption, and racism, and depicted an outlaw motorcycle club as an analogy for human transformation. Read on to know about the Sons of Anarchy filming location.

Where in Ireland was Sons of Anarchy filmed?

According to a report by Global Film Locations, filming of Sons of Anarchy took place in Occidental Studios Stage 5A in North Hollywood. The show has a unique filming setup because their studio, where all of the interiors of their homes and offices are shot is directly connected to the exterior set of their main location, the Teller-Morrow Automotive Repair Shop. The main sets located there included the clubhouse, St. Thomas Hospital, and Jax's house. The interior and exterior scenes set in Northern Ireland during season 3 were also filmed at Occidental Studios and surrounding areas.

Is Charming from Sons of Anarchy a real town?

According to a report by On Location Vacations, Charming, the town featured in the series is fictional and is set in Northern California's Central Valley. Some of the scenes in the action American action series were also filmed in the Bay Area. The production rooms at the studio used by the writing staff doubled as the Charming police station. In addition to North Hollywood, the show also recreates Charming in Tujunga, California. In some of the season of the series, the club's meeting spot is located on San Fernando Road in San Fernando in California and several exteriors of the characters’ homes have been filmed in Sunland, California.

More about the show

The series focuses on a motorcycle group that operates both illegal and legal businesses in the small town of Charming. Clay, the president, likes it old school and violent; while Jax, his stepson and the club's VP, has thoughts about changing the way things are, based on his dead father's journal. Their conflict has effects on both the club and their personal relationships.

