Where Was 'The Next Three Days' Filmed? Details About The Russell Crowe Starrer Thriller

The Next Three Days is an American thriller film that released in 2010. After more than a decade of its release, the movie is now trending on Netflix. The movie features Russell Crowe and Elizabeth Banks in the lead roles and is written and directed by Paul Haggis. The movie is a remake of the 2008 French movie Pour Elle (Anything for Her). The movie tells the story of Brennan family and how their lives turn upside down when Lara played by Elizabeth Banks gets convicted of murder.

The movie shows how far a person will go for their love. The Next Three Days review has also been positive. This roller coaster ride of emotions is being enjoyed by the viewers all over the world. A lot of people have been left curious about The Next Three Days filming locations and have been wondering where was The Next Three Days filmed. For all the people who are thinking about The Next Three Days shooting locations, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Where Was Romance In The Air Filmed? All About The Cindy Busby And Torrance Coombs Starrer

Also Read | Where Was 'Blown Away' Filmed? All About Filming Location Of Reality Competition Series

Where was The Next Three Days filmed?

According to IMDb, filming of The Next Three Days was done in various parts of Colombia and the USA. The film is majorly shot in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It has been the filming location for various other movies and TV shows. Several popular movies like The Dark Knight Rises, The Avengers, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Independence Day have been shot there. The scene of medical courier van break-in has been filmed at Pittsburgh Technology Center at 100 Technology Drive. The Pittsburgh international airport has been used as where the airport terminal scenes have been shot. The filming of The Next Three Days was done from September 4, 2009, to October 2009.

The Next Three Days filming locations

Also Read | Where Was 'Resident Alien' Filmed? All About The Alan Tudyk And Sara Tomko Starrer Series

Also Read | Where Is 'Penguin Bloom' Filmed? Filming Locations Of The Netflix Release Revealed

The Next Three Days shooting locations also consisted of some places in Colombia. The final scenes have been shot at the Cartagena, Bolivar. It is located at the shores of the Caribbean Sea which is at the north of Colombia. It is a very popular vacation spot among tourists. The final scenes are also shot at the Taganga, Santa Marta located at the Magdalena in Colombia. It is one of the oldest city in Colombia. Here is a look at The Next Three Days filming locations.

Image Credits: A still from The Next Three Days

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.