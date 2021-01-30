Where Was The 'War Wagon' Filmed? Know About The Locations Of This Kirk Douglas Movie

The 1967 movie War Wagon was a Burt Kennedy directorial which starred some of the top actors of Hollywood. The cast of the movie boasted of John Wayne, Kirk Douglas, Howard Keel, Robert Walker Jr, Keenan Wynn, Joanna Barnes, and Bruce Dern. The plot of the film revolves around Taw Jackson, who is released early from prison on the grounds of good behaviour. He was sent to prison by Frank Pierce, a corrupt businessman, and Taw wants to settle old scores with him. The locations shown in the movie had the audiences wondering where was The War Wagon filmed! Read ahead to know about War Wagon filming location.

Filming location of War Wagon

Where was The War Wagon filmed?

According to IMDb, the filming of War Wagon majorly took place in Mexico and 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, California. The movie reflected the cowboy culture which was predominant in Mexico. Scroll to know more about these locations.

Durango, Mexico

This city is known for its colonial and Mexican baroque buildings. This is one of the main filming locations of War Wagon. Other popular movies like The Revenant, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, and The Magnificent Seven have been shot here as well.

Sierra de Organos, Sombrerete, Zacatecas, Mexico

This is the national park of Mexico and is located near the border of Durango. This is one of the prominent filming locations of War Wagon. Other movies like The Undefeated, Lawman, and For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada have been shot here.

Six Points Texas, Backlot, Universal Studios

According to a report by Studiotour.com, the name of this place is so because of the six streets emerging from a single point. In the earlier days of filming movies, visitors would gather here to watch the shooting. Other movies and series like The A-Team, Saving Mr Banks, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, and Knight Rider have been filmed here.

Sonora, Mexico

This Mexican state was also the filming location of War Wagon. Its capital city is Hermosillo. Other movies like The Train Robbers, Rio Lobo, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, and Gunfighters of Casa Grande have been filmed here.

