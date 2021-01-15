Where Is 'Blow The Man Down' Filmed? Fascinating Details About Its Shooting Location

Helmed by Danielle Krudy and Bridget Savage Cole, Blow the Man Down is a black comedy thriller flick. The plot of the movie is set in an estranged fishing town of Maine. The picturesque setting of the film couples well with the thriller plot and provides a contrast to the project.

The town’s quaint and picture-perfect views keep viewers hooked well with the film’s imagery. Blow the Man Down boasts serene views which have left many curious about the shooting location of the film. Although the plot of the movie is fictional, many fans wonder about the real shooting location of the film. Here, we have listed down all the interesting details that you need to know about Blow the Man Down’s filming location.

Where was Blow the Man Down filmed?

According to HITC, the setting of Blow the Man Down looks authentic because as detailed in its storyline, the actual shooting of the movie took place in the state of Maine. The major portion of the movie was filmed in the town of Harpswell situated in the Gulf of Maine, Cumberland Country. The funeral scene was shot at the Islands Community Church on 2141 Harpswell. As per the online database IMDb, the bridge shown when character Mary goes to the pub after her mother’s funnel was filmed at the Bailey Island Cribstone Bridge.

Few other Blow the Man Down filming location, as per IMDb:

Cundy’s Harbor, Harpswell

Will’s Gut

Cundys Point Rd, Cundy’s Harbor

Orr’s Island Cemetery

Orr’s Island Meetinghouse

Holbrook’s General Store, Cundy’s Harbor

Bath

Blow The Man Down Plot:

The premise of the film chronicles the life of Mary Beth and Priscilla Connolly who try to cover up their gruesome accident with a dangerous man. In order to hide their crime, the sisters must dwell deep into the criminal history of their hometown. In the process, they uncover the town’s darkest secret. The cast of the movie includes:

Morgan Saylor as Mary Beth Connolly

Sophie Lowe as Priscilla Connolly

Margo Martindale as Enid Nora Devlin

June Squibb as Susie Gallagher

Annette O'Toole as Gail Maguire

