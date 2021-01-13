Where Was 'The Wrong Missy Filmed'? Know Interesting Details About Its Shooting Location

Directed by Tyler Spindel, The Wrong Missy is a romantic-comedy film released in the year 2020. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a man who invites his dream girl to an island resort. However, disaster strikes when a previous blind date shows up at the island. The setting of the movie is so splendid that it keeps viewers hooked to its imagery. From beaches to picturesque view, The Wrong Missy boasts of scenic stills. However, considering the fact that the movie is fictional has made many wonders about the real shooting location of the film. Here, we have listed down intriguing details about The Wrong Missy filming location.

Where was The Wrong Missy Filmed?

According to a report presented by Atlas Of Wonders, the blind date scene of the movie which features American professional wrestler Roman Reigns was filmed at the Stripsteak Waikiki steakhouse. The restaurant is located nearby the Waikiki beach. The portion where Tim falls out of the window was reportedly shot at the Marin St in the Arts District of Honolulu. All the office scenes of Tim Morris in Portland was filmed at the Davies Pacific Center at 841 Bishop St in Honolulu’s Downtown. A few other portions of the film were shot at the Tamarind Park and Makai Plantation located in a terminal of the Daniel K Inouye International Airport.

Four Season Resort Ohau at Ko Olina

The important shooting location of The Wrong Missy is the Four Season Resort Ko Olina. While tourists who visit Ohau prefer to take resident at Honolulu, the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Oline gives every tourist a reason to venture to an under-the-radar part of the island. The luxurious five-star resort includes restaurants, water sport, spa, tennis club, wedding chapel and many more.

Few other shooting locations:

92-1001 Olani Streer

Oahu, Hawaii, USA

Ko Olina Lagoon 1

Waianae Boat Harbor

Kapolei Aquatic Center

Sheraton hotel

Kaneohe Bay

Heeia Kea Pier

Waianae Coast

About cast of The Wrong Missy:

David Spade as Tim Morris

Lauren Lapkus as Missy, the titular "wrong Missy" and love interest to Tim

Nick Swardson as Nate

Geoff Pierson as Jack Winstone

Jackie Sandler as Jess, also known as 'The Barracuda'

