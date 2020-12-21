Where Was 'Brassic' Filmed? Know Interesting Details About Shooting Location Of This Show

The British comedy-drama television series, Brassic, is one of the hit shows which managed to garner positive reception from fans and critics alike. On IMDb, the series has obtained an 8.3-star rating out of 10. The premise of Brassic, chronicles the lives of Vinnie O’Neil and his friends set against the fictional town of Hawley. Although, the town is fictional, the scenic location of the show has left fans to wonder where the actual scenes were filmed at. Hence, here’s everything that you need to know about Brassic filming locations.

Where was 'Brassic' filmed?

Bacup

The Lancashire town of Bacup in the South Pennines is one of the locations where major portions of Brassic has been filmed. As per a report in I News, location manager of the show Jonathan Davies feels that Bacup is not a ‘very big’ town but the architecture if the place is ‘interesting’ as there are lots of ‘gems from the Victorian period’ and some Art Deco examples also surround the town centre. Hence, shooting there was an interesting combination for the makers.

Manchester

The pub scenes that often feature in the series are filmed at a real-life location rather than a set. As per the portal, Vinnie and the gang’s pub scenes are shot at the Star and Garter on Fairfield Street in Central Manchester which is closer to the Piccadilly Station. Apart from the pub scenes, a few other important scenes are also filmed in Manchester. The doctor’s surgery scenes were reportedly shot on the Frederick Road Campus at Salford University. Other locations also include the City’s Etihad Stadium.

(Image Source: Still from Brassic)

Bolton

Bolton is another region which adds to the picturesque listing of Brassic’s filming location. According to I News, the shack shown in the series which often is called as home by the character Vinnie is filmed in the woods located north of Bolton. The Shack was supposed to be just outside the Hawley town and when Jonathan Davies uncovered the location he reportedly approved of this ‘perfect setting immediately’.

Ashton-under-Lyne

The Erin’s house that viewers can see in Brassic was shot in a place namely Ashton-under-Lyne. This I a market town reportedly situated in Greater Manchester. The place is well-known for its cotton trade and is home to more than 50,000 people.

(Image Source: Still from Brassic)

