Where Is Carmen Electra & What Is She Upto These Days? Read Details Here

Carmen Electra is known around the world for her iconic role in the TV series Baywatch. The actor, model, singer and dancer is currently in the news because of her marriage with Dennis Rodman and the recent docuseries The Last Dance. Though, Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman were married for less than a year but people don’t seem to be forgetting about her relationship and marriage with the basketball star.

Where is Carmen Electra these days?

Recently, Carmen Electra was seen playing the role of Tia in an episode of Alone Together in 2018. After that Carmen Electra is mostly away from the entertainment industry. She has put a pause on her acting career for now but she is one of the most active stars on social media. She regularly posts updates about her life on social media.

She recently featured in the latest issue of an entertainment magazine. This year in February, Carmen Electra hosted a Corona Game Day and she also joined Nelly in Las Vegas for a live concert.

RUNWAY MAGAZINE on stands in APRIL 💓🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/VaajLT3gbY — Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) March 11, 2020

Carmen Electra in 2020

Reportedly, Carmen Electra is currently single. She recently posted an adorable video of her and Ryan Edge. According to a media report, Ryan is an influencer and window tint company owner. However, it is unclear if the two are in a relationship.

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman started dating in 1998 before getting married the same year. During that period, she lost her mother and older sister. According to a media report, Carmen Electra said that she married Dennis Rodman to cope up with her major losses. The duo parted ways in less than a year.

Carmen Electra began her professional career as a singer when she moved to Minneapolis and partnered up with Prince. It was the legendary Prince who produced her first album in the year 1993. In 1996 she started modelling before joining the cast of Baywatch. She then went on to star in several movies like 2001's Get Over It, Starsky & Hutch in 2004, a part in Scary Movie 4.

