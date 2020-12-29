Where Is 'Christmas Land' Filmed? Know The Major Shooting Locations Of The Holiday Movie

Christmas Land is a festive romance that released in 2015. This television movie is about a successful businesswoman Jules Cooper who inherits a beautiful Christmas-themed village called Christmas Land from her deceased grandmother. Jules goes through an internal journey of coming back to the village and reliving her childhood memories and an internal conflict between selling the estate and going back to her life or to stay and bring about a change. Read on to know about Christmas Land filming location.

Where is Christmas Land filmed?

According to a report by 10 Best, 2015 Hallmark filmmakers decorated the Main Street of Pioneer Village, a reconstructed old Western town located in Farmington, Utah's Lagoon Park, and used that as the major shooting location for the Christmas themed film. The cast and crew also filmed in nearby Riverton and Salt Lake City.

In real life, the park closes for the season, but the city of Farmington is all decked out for the holidays. Its 3-D light show is especially popular. The cast of Christmas Land includes Nikki DeLoach, Luke MacFarlane, Maureen McCormick, Chonda Pierce, and Richard Karn among others.

According to a report by TVGoodness, talking about the film, the lead actor Luke MacFarlane stated that Christmas movies are a big part of the Hallmark tradition and it was an honour for him to be asked because it’s a whole other level of what Hallmark is known for. He also shared that he jumped at the opportunity to do it. Speaking further about the Christmas movie where he plays the character of a lawyer named Tucker, Luke said that he was happy they didn’t have to fake the cold weather, which made the shoot that much more special.

He explained that the crew did an amazing job with the location when they found a beautiful old pioneer town that became the primary setting. He was quoted saying, "It was these old facades, and with the smells, it was so cozy. It was especially exciting."

Luke also mentioned that the background players in Salt Lake City are the best he has ever worked with. He concluded by saying that he was really impressed with the beautiful and massive sets built for the filming of the movie Christmas Land.

Image Credits: cupcakemombooks Instagram account

