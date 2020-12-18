Where Was 'Comanche Station' Filmed? Know All About The Shooting Locations

Comanche Station is a renowned American CinemaScope film that was directed by Budd Boetticher. The film is about Cody who trades with the Comanches to free a white girl. After this, he is chased by several outlaws. Cody is unaware of the reward for the girl. He tries his best to battle with the Indians and the outlaws. This film was the last one of the late 1950s Ranown Cycle. The film was released in 1960 and stars Randolph Scott, Nancy Gates, Claude Akins, Richard Rust, Rand Brooks, and others in pivotal roles. Where was Comanche Station filmed? This is a query from many fans. Read on to know about Comanche Station shooting locations.

Also read: Neha Kakkar Shares The 'funniest Yet Cutest' BTS Video From The Sets Of Indian Idol 12

Where was Comanche Station filmed?

Comanche Station shooting locations are located in the eastern Sierra area of Central California near Lone Pine, California. The Alabama Hills was the backdrop for the opening and the closing scenes in the film. For the Comanche Station filming locations, the director made use of the great valleys and the flat areas in the Alabama Hills. These areas gave the director the best place to shoot the action sequences of the film. The camera trucks that moved at a fast pace could be used to shoot the fast-paced action sequences. The plateaus in the Alabama Hills helped the shooting team to get long shots. These could then be edited into close-ups and medium shots of the riders and the wagons.

Also read: Bewitched Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In This Fantasy Film

According to a report published in the portal, Senses of Cinema, the director Budd Boetticher had tight budgets on his films. This is especially true for the Ranown films. The shooting period for these films was very less and the director had to complete the shoots within these few days allotted to him. Since the budget was less, the team could not go to some distant location to shoot the film. Hence, Comanche Station filming locations were around the Iverson Ranch that was located within an hour’s drive from the film studio. Some of the scenes of this movie were also shot at the backlot of the studio.

Also read: Where Is 'News Of The World' Filmed? Here Is More About The Film's Shooting Location

Comanche Station Review

Comanche Station reviews have been mostly positive. The film received a rating of 7/10 on IMDB. Critics and audiences mostly praised the acting, storyline and pacing of the narrative.

Also read: Nayanthara’s New Look From Her Latest Movie 'Netrikann' Leave Fans Awestruck

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.