Where Is 'Christmas On The Bayou' Filmed? Know Where This Classic Lifetime Movie Was Shot

Christmas On The Bayou is a classic Lifetime movie. The movie released in 2013 and was widely loved by the audiences. The cast of the film includes Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton, Randy Travis, Markie Post and Edward Asner. If one wants to know the filming locations of the film, this article provides you with all the details.

Christmas On The Bayou filming locations

Where is Christmas On The Bayou filmed?

According to IMDb, the filming of the classic Lifetime movie Christmas On The Bayou took place majorly in Louisiana in the United States.

St. Martinville, Louisiana, USA

This is one of the major Christmas On The Bayou filming location. This is one of the most beautiful of the Christmas On The Bayou filming location. It is located on the Bayou Teche which is sixteen miles south of Breaux Bridge. Other movies like In The Electric Mist, Hoodoo For Voodoo, Hot Pepper and the documentary of The Search for Evangeline have been shot here.

Lafayette, Louisiana, USA

This is one of the major Christmas On The Bayou filming location. This is one of the most picturesque of the Christmas On The Bayou filming location. The popular museum of Lafayette Museum is located here which houses folk art, Japanese prints and mid-20th-century works by artist Henry Botkin. Some of the popular movies like Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Double Jeopardy, Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles and Easy Rider have been shot here.

The plot of Christmas On The Bayou

The plot of the movie revolves around a workaholic woman who realises that her work is taking a toll on her relationship with her eight-year-old son. She decides to give work a break and append Christmas with her son and her mother. During the celebration, she meets her childhood love who tries to convince her to start to shift to the town and start a new life. This leaves her torn between her work and her rekindled love. The film beautifully shows how the festive spirit and Christmas miracle set yo by Papa Noel makes her fall in love with the beautiful bayou town.

