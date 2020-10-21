Where Was 'Stranger Things' Filmed? Here Are Major Season 3 Filming Locations

Stranger Things season 3 graced Netflix in July 2019, and quickly swept its fans off their feet. The third instalment of the show brought some of the most thrilling twists and turns in the series so far. It finally featured the monsters from another dimensions, in their full glory. While the acting, storyline and action scenes left fans mindblown, the fact that Stranger Things filming locations also added to the thrill cannot be ignored. Read on to find out,“Where was Stranger Things filmed?”

Stranger Things season 3 filming locations

Where was the Stranger Things filmed?

A report on Outlook has revealed that the sci-fi show’s season 3 was largely shot in Atlanta, Georgia. In fact, a vast majority of filming took place in the town of Jackson, which is just under an hour’s drive from Atlanta. Here are some of the major Stranger Things filming locations.

Hawkins laboratory: Emory University

Perhaps one of the most ominous locations in the Stranger Things universe is the Hawkins Laboratory. The sheer thought of the place will make Eleven from the show, shiver in her boots. However, the reality of the location is not even half as frightening. The Hawkins Laboratory is actually a part of the Emory Briarcliff University campus. The building does look rather cold and sinister, thus explaining why it was chosen to portray this gruesome place.

The Hawkins Middle School is actually Patrick Henry High School

All the rom-com fans have to agree that the schools of the 80s are memorialised by the iconic coming-of-age films romantic comedy films. While the characters in most rom-coms filmed in these schools are busy making grandiose gestures of love and living an outlandish life, the kids at Hawkins Middle School are busy building sensory deprivation tank to help their friend connect to the upside-down. Camera’s to portray the Hawkins middle school were actually rolled in the Patrick Henry High school.

Bradley’s Big Buy was Piggly Wiggly

Fans would remember the iconic scene where a dismayed Eleven storms out of the store named Big Buy, with extra eggs. The supermarket featured in this sequence and in many other scenes of the show has been identified as the Piggly Wiggly supermarket in Palmetto, Georgia. The name of the store, in reality, is as colloquial as the one on the show.

Palace Arcade was a former laundromat

Stranger Things season 2 had introduced a handful of new characters which were thoroughly welcomed by the fans. The raunchy, good-looking yet infuriating Billy and his sister Max was a welcome addition on the show. Max was introduced in an interesting manner when the boys see her name as top-scorer on all the arcade games at Palace Arcade. The vibrant and vintage depiction of the arcade is a massive throwback to the time of arcade gaming, which has been forgotten in the era of online gaming. The Palace Arcade was actually a former Laundromat.

Benny’s burgers were Tiffany’s kitchen

Another one of Stranger Things filming locations is Benny’s Burgers, which featured in one of the show’s earlier scenes where the kind owner feeds a traumatised Eleven, following her escape from the Hawkins Lab. This quaint burger joint is actually located in Lithia Springs, Georgia and is called Tiffany’s Kitchen. Fans of the show all-day breakfast menu.

When is Stranger Things season 4 coming out?

Another report on Digital Spy has mentioned that Stranger Things season 4 was announced by Netflix in September 2019. The release date of the season is still ambiguous as the production of the show had to be halted due to COVID-19. But, one thing we know for sure is that the show’s fourth instalment will be helmed by the Duffer Brothers, along with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Iain Paterson. The show's main cast will continue to feature Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono.

