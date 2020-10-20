Where Is '30 Days Of Night' Filmed? Filming Locations Of The Horror Film Revealed

The American horror film titled 30 Days of Night was released back in 2007 and is based on a comic book miniseries by the same name. The film was helmed by British filmmaker David Slade and boasts of an ensemble cast headlined by Josh Hartnett and Melissa George. The plot of the show is set in Barrow, Alaska which is bedevilled by vampires as the town prepares for a 30-day-long polar night in a period during the winters.

The film showcases several exotic yet eerie locations to amp up the horror element. Although the film is set in an Alaskan town, is it actually shot in Alaska? Well, the answer is "not really". Although certain parts of the film were shot in Alaska, the majority of the film was not shot in the northwest state of the US. Thus, if you are wondering "where is 30 Days of Night filmed?" then read to find out the filming location of 30 Days of Night.

30 Days of Night filming location revealed

Although the filming of 30 Days of Night had to run through a lot of delays because it was earlier pitched as a comic, the film's production finally reached its fruition in 2005, when it was announced that filmmaker David Slade has been roped in to direct the horror film. Even then, the film's production got delayed by a year as the screenplay of the film was re-written by screenwriter Brian Nelson as it was earlier drafted by Stuart Beattie, revealed the filmmaker in an interview with CBR.com. However, after the new screenplay for the David Sale directorial was ready, the filming of 30 Days of Night went on floors in Summer 2006 in Alaska as well as New Zealand. However, the majority portion of the hit film was shot in New Zealand.

Watch a BTS video of the filming location of 30 Days of Night below:

About '30 Days of Night'

Although 30 Days of Night received a mixed response from the film critics, it did exceptionally well at the box office. Due to the success of the film at the box office, a sequel of the film titled Dark Days was released on October 5, 2010. However, the film comprised an entirely new cast along with a new director being brought on board.

