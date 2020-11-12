Where Is 'Christmas Wishes And Mistletoe Kisses' Filmed? Details About Shooting Location

Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses is one of the most popular Christmas movies by hallmark. The movie released last year on the channel and became an instant hit among the viewers. The story of Nick and Abbey was enjoyed by the people. The countdown to Christmas TV movie series by Hallmark was kicked off by Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses last year. It was helmed by D.J. Viola.

The official description about the movie reads as, “Weeks before Christmas, Abbey is hired to decorate the estate of businessman Nick. She must break down the wall between her and Nick, all while keeping the holiday spirit alive.”

Jill Wagner and Matthew Davis played the lead roles in the movie. Even after a year of its release, a lot of people are still in awe of the picturesque Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses shooting location. People have been wondering where is Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses filmed. For all the people who are still curious about where the filming of Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses was done, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where is Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses filmed?

According to a report by MDJ Online, filming of Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses was done in Georgia. The shoot of the movie took place in March last year. The Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses filming location consisted of Marietta square and the Atlanta area.

For the filming of Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses, the square was filled with carpet snow Christmas trees, and ornaments to give a Christmassy feel to the location. Various locations in and around Marietta can be seen in the movie. According to IMDb, the Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses shooting was also done in Monroe, Georgia.

The scenes in the movie in the floral and antique shop were shot at Southern Creations, Marietta, Georgia. The Haunting of Hill House was also shot in and around Marietta, Georgia. The scenes taking place in and outside of the theatre were taken at Earl Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta, Georgia.

The filming of Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses was done last year in March and April. Jill Wagner had shared a picture on her Instagram and had shared that they had caught the flu while the filming was being done. Here is a look at some of the pictures from Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses filming location.

Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses filming location

