Where Is 'Coat Of Many Colors' Filmed? Have A Look At Its Different Shoot Locations

Coat of Many Colors is a movie which is based on the life of popular American singer Dolly Parton which was released in 2015. The film captured the early years of the singer and the background from which she hails from. This film has a completely different look from the successful and glamorous life that the singer now lives. To capture her childhood and family life as a child, many different locations were used in this film. Let us have a look at the different locations where the filming of Coat of Many Colors took place.

Where is Coat of Many Colors filmed?

Even though the singer hails from Tennessee, USA, a lot of the filming of Coat of Many Colors took place in the state of Georgia in United States. Covington, which is located in Georgia, is an important Coat of Many Colors filming location with a good part of the movie filmed in this place, according to IMDb.

Covington, Georgia is a very popular filming location with a number of popular film projects having been shot here which includes Flight, The Vampire Diaries, Doctor Sleep, Remember The Titans and many more. This location shows the Gaither Plantation in the film.

Conyers is another important Coat of Many Colors filming location. Just like Covington, Conyers is also located in Georgia. The filming of a number of well-known film projects has taken place at this location as well, which includes Greenland, Ozark, The Vampire Diaries, The Originals and quite a few more.

The warehouse scene is a highlight moment that was shot in Coat of Many Colors. The singer, who originally hails from Tennessee, has also ensured that her home ground got used in the filming of this film as well. A part of the film was also shot at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, USA, which shows the Dollywood Theme Park in the film.

Coat of Many Colors was directed by Stephen Herek which was released in 2015 on NBC network. The cast of this film includes actors such as Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jennifer Nettles, Ricky Schroder and more. Dolly Parton had herself given the introductory and closing scenes of this film.

