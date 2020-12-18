Where Is 'Christmas With A View' Filmed? List Of Locations Where 2018 Rom-Com Was Shot

Christmas With A View is a 2018 TV movie and the holiday romance film is directed by Justin G. Dyck. The film is based on a novel written by Teresa Southwick. The plot of the film revolves around a failed restaurateur and a celebrity chef who meet and fall in love but not before all sorts of drama enters their life. The movie captures the winter and Christmassy time which is clearly visible from the Christmas with a View filming location. If you are wondering where the filming of Christmas with a View was done, here's a list of locations.

Where is Christmas with a View filmed?

Christmas With a View stars Kaitlyn Leeb and Scoot Cavalheiro in the lead roles. Many of the scenes in the movie show snowy roads and perfectly explains the Christmas time. According to an interview with BarrieToday, actor Scott Cavalheiro said that it was shot in his hometown.

To capture the true essence of the holiday winter the creators chose to shoot the film in Canada. More precisely in Barrie, Ontario, what a lot of people don't know is that Scott Cavalheiro grew up in Barrie himself. He even revealed that shooting so close to his hometown was an amazing experience. He even invited his friends and family to the sets to watch the production and meet his co-stars in the same interview.

Barrie, Ontario

Barrie is a cold city in the state of Ontario. This city is located on the shores of Kempenfelt Bay. The city is a great blend of the tall skyscrapers and town like houses. There are plenty of resorts which offer all sorts of snow sports. A part of the film was shot at the Horseshoe Resort. Cavalheiro revealed that when he was younger he would go to this resort for skiing and snowboarding as well.

Horseshoe Resort

The Horseshoe Resort is surrounded by mountains and is open all throughout the year for the general public as well. This property has cabins, restaurants, skiing ranges, snowboarding and also offers cycling and golfing in the summers. Check out the pictures and see if you can relate to the scenes in the movie.

