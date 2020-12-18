'Coat Of Many Colours' Cast: List Of All Actors And Characters In This 2015 Film

Coat of many Colours is a 2015 drama movie. The film was directed by Stephen Herek. The screenplay was written by Pamela K. Long. The story revolves around the life of a 9-year old Dolly Parton and her family. The Coat of Many Colors characters are based on her real-life family members. If you are wondering about the cast of Coat of Many Colours, here's a list of all the actors and the characters they play in the movie.

ALSO READ: Where Is 'Daddy's Home 2' Filmed? List Of Location Where This 2017 Hit Comedy Was Filmed

Coat of Many Colours cast: List of all actors and characters

Since the movie is based on the life of the popular Dolly Parton, the cast includes various characters who play important roles in her life. Dolly Parton has a huge and close family and all the people involved in her childhood hold importance to the film. Here's a list of some of the prominent characters in the movie.

Dolly Parton as Narrator

Dolly Parton is the Narrator of the story. Since the movie is based on her upbringing and life she guides the movie through her actual voice. The singer, actor and songwriter is a popular American icon. She is known for her music, some of her hit songs include Jolene, Circle of Love and When Life is Good Again. Some of the films that she has acted in include 9 to 5, Unlikely Angel, Christmas on The Square and many more.

ALSO READ: 'Tiny Pretty Things' Cast: List Of All Actors And Roles They Play In This Drama Series

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Dolly Parton

Alyvia Alyn Lind is a child actor who was born in Los Angeles. This young and talented actor plays the role of Dolly Parton in the movie. She is the protagonist. According to IMDb Alyvia Alyn Lind started her acting career at the age of 3. Some of her credits include films like Blended, Overboard and The Young and Restless.

ALSO READ: Where Is 'The Wilds' Filmed? List Of Locations Where The 2020 Mystery Series Was Filmed

Jennifer Nettles as Avie Lee Parton

Jennifer Nettles plays the role of Avie Lee Parton. Avie Lee Parton is Dolly Parton's mother. Some of Jennifer Nettles pieces of work include Harriet, Duets and The Righteous Gemstone.

Ricky Schroder as Robert Lee Parton

Ricky Schroder plays the role of Robert Lee Parton. Robert Lee Parton is Dolly Parton's father. Some of the projects of Ricky Schroder include NYPD Blue, Black Cloud and Locker 13.

ALSO READ: 'Christmas Getaway' Cast: List Of All Actors And Characters In This Hallmark Movie

Other prominent actors who play some titular roles in the movie are

Hannah Nordberg as Judy Ogle

Mary Lane Haskell as Miss Moody

Stella Parton as Corla Bass

Parker Sack as David Parton

Dylan Michael Rowen as Denver Parton

Farrah Mackenzie as Stella Parton

Forrest Deal as Rudy Sanders

Kennedy Brice as Gloria Sanders

Jane McNeill as Aunt Estelle

Jennifer D. Taylor as Aunt Dorothy Jo

Stephanie Astalos-Jones as Grandma Rena

Blane Crockarell as Bobby Parton

Carson Meyer as Willadeene Parton

Gerald McRaney as Rev. Jake Owens

ALSO READ: 'A California Christmas' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Film

IMAGE CREDITS: @life_with_valrie_rose IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.